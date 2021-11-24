Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The top two teams in the country meet up Tuesday night in Las Vegas as No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA battle on the hardwood.
    Author:

    No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA meet again on the court after their epic overtime game in the Final Four last season. That game was an instant classic between the two schools and Tuesday night has all the makings of another great contest.

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs UCLA Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream the Gonzaga vs UCLA game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Gonzaga has been absolutely dominant in winning its first five games of the year, including a 53-point blowout win over Central Michigan on Monday night.

    On Tuesday, the Bulldogs will get their biggest test of the year when they play UCLA.

    The Bruins head into their game with Gonzaga 5–0 on the year, but they haven't been quite as dominant as the Bulldogs have been. They do have a win over No. 7 Villanova in overtime on Nov. 12.

    Both of these teams came into the season among the favorites to win the title and so far they have not disappointed.

    On Tuesday, they should treat us to one of the best games in the nonconference schedule, with the winner all but assured to be top-ranked team in the country next week.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Gonzaga vs UCLA in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Seattle Sounders Raul Ruidiaz
    MLS

    How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake

    1 minute ago
    ucla basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. UCLA

    1 minute ago
    stanford basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Carolina A&T at Stanford

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch BYU at San Diego

    1 minute ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) celebrates with Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) during the second half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stanford vs. N.C. A&T: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    N.C. A&T vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) celebrates with Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) during the second half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCLA vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Keith Williams (2) drives to the basket as Tulane Green Wave guard Jaylen Forbes (25) defends in the second half of a men's NCAA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats won, 91-71. Tulane Green Wave At Cincinnati Bearcats Feb 26
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Cincinnati vs Arkansas

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy