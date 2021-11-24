The top two teams in the country meet up Tuesday night in Las Vegas as No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA battle on the hardwood.

No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA meet again on the court after their epic overtime game in the Final Four last season. That game was an instant classic between the two schools and Tuesday night has all the makings of another great contest.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs UCLA Today:

Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Gonzaga has been absolutely dominant in winning its first five games of the year, including a 53-point blowout win over Central Michigan on Monday night.

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs will get their biggest test of the year when they play UCLA.

The Bruins head into their game with Gonzaga 5–0 on the year, but they haven't been quite as dominant as the Bulldogs have been. They do have a win over No. 7 Villanova in overtime on Nov. 12.

Both of these teams came into the season among the favorites to win the title and so far they have not disappointed.

On Tuesday, they should treat us to one of the best games in the nonconference schedule, with the winner all but assured to be top-ranked team in the country next week.

