Connecticut jumped five spots in the rankings this week and looks to keep it going in another non-conference game against Grambling State on Saturday.

Connecticut (7-1) comes in ranked No. 17 in the country and is looking better every week early in the college basketball season. There are three more non-conference games before Big East play begins, starting today with Grambling State (3-5), who have not played well against major conference teams early losing both games by a combined 61 points.

How to Watch Grambling State at Connecticut today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

This season, the Huskies are a veteran-led team with zero freshmen in the starting line-up and a senior in R.J. Cole leading the way.

Seniors Cole, Tyrese Martin and Tyler Polley are combining for 39.1 points, 13.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game with all three shooting with efficiency. The trio is complemented by sophomore Adama Sanogo, who is putting up 15.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Huskies over the years have been known for strong, clutch guard play from Ben Gordon to Kemba Walker to Shabazz Napier.

Now they have Cole, who may not be on that level with those future NBA players and All-Stars, but he is elevating the Huskies early on.

On the other side, the Tigers are also a veteran team with two seniors, Danya Kingsby and Cam Clinton, along with junior AJ Taylor leading the way. The trio are all averaging double-figures, combining for 34.2 points, 13.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

The Tigers are not a strong offensive team, ranking No. 328 out of 358 total NCAA teams in points per game. If the Huskies get hot this one could be over before it begins.

