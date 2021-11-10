Skip to main content
    How to Watch Grambling State at Grand Canyon in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    One of the top teams in the SWAC opens the season against one of the top teams in the WAC.
    The Grambling State men's basketball team will head on the road Tuesday to face Grand Canyon in an out-of-conference contest to open the 2021-22 season.

    How to Watch Grambling State at Grand Canyon today:

    Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (G)

    Grambling was picked to finish fourth in the SWAC in the conference's preseason poll.

    The Tigers feature Cameron Christon, who was selected to the Preseason All-SWAC First Team. Christon averaged 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game last season. He ranked in the 92nd percentile nationally in block percentage.

    The Antelopes were picked third in their conference preseason poll behind New Mexico State and Stephen F. Austin.

    Last year, Grand Canyon won the WAC, going 17–7 overall and 9–3 in conference play. The team lost to Iowa in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

    Jovan Blacksher Jr. was named to the Preseason All-WAC first team, while Holland Woods II was named to the second team. Blacksher averaged 12.0 points per game last season, third on the team behind a pair of players who are no longer on the team.

    Woods joins the team after playing for Arizona State last season, where he averaged 6.7 points per game. 

    These teams met last November, with Grand Canyon winning 69–53.

