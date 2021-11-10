Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Grambling vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 6, 2020; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Grambling State Tigers guard Cameron Christon (12) shoots over Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jamarius Burton (2) in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Grand Canyon Antelopes (0-0) face the Grambling Tigers (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Grambling

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX
    • Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Grand Canyon vs Grambling Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Grand Canyon

    -15

    136 points

    Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Grambling

    • Last year, the Antelopes scored 6.8 more points per game (75.5) than the Tigers gave up (68.7).
    • The Tigers put up an average of 67.4 points per game last year, 5.3 more points than the 62.1 the Antelopes gave up to opponents.
    • The Antelopes made 49.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 9.0 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (40.0%).
    • The Tigers shot 42.9% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 38.5% the Antelopes' opponents shot last season.

    Grand Canyon Players to Watch

    • Asbjorn Midtgaard paced his team in both points (14.2) and rebounds (9.5) per contest last year, and also put up 0.7 assists. Defensively, he averaged 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
    • Jovan Blacksher Jr. paced his team in assists per game (5.3) last season, and also posted 12.0 points and 3.8 rebounds. Defensively, he put up 1.5 steals and 0.0 blocks.
    • Alessandro Lever posted 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest last season, shooting 51.1% from the floor and 37.8% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Oscar Frayer averaged 6.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game last year. At the other end, he posted 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Gabe McGlothan averaged 6.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game last year. At the other end, he averaged 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

    Grambling Players to Watch

    • Cameron Christon averaged 13.7 points per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season.
    • Terreon Randolph pulled down 6.0 rebounds per game, while Trevell Cunningham dished out 5.0 assists per contest.
    • Christon knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Randolph racked up 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game last season.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Grambling State at Grand Canyon

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

