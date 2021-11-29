Grambling vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Grambling vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Morgan State Bears (2-4) aim to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Grambling Tigers (1-4) at 10:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House.
How to Watch Morgan State vs. Grambling
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Talmadge L. Hill Field House
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Morgan State
-4.5
144.5 points
Key Stats for Morgan State vs. Grambling
- Last year, the 79.8 points per game the Bears recorded were 11.1 more points than the Tigers allowed (68.7).
- The Tigers put up an average of 67.4 points per game last year, 5.6 fewer points than the 73 the Bears allowed to opponents.
- The Bears shot 43.3% from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 40% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
- The Tigers shot at a 42.9% rate from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bears averaged.
Morgan State Players to Watch
- Malik Miller posted a team-best 8 rebounds per contest last season. He also posted 12.1 points and 2.2 assists, shooting 51% from the field.
- De'Torrion Ware paced his squad in points per contest (17) last season, and also posted 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he put up 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Troy Baxter posted 15.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game last year. Defensively, he posted 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocks.
- Lagio Grantsaan put up 10 points, 1.5 assists and 5 rebounds per game last year.
- Sheryn Devonish led the Bears at 3.6 assists per game last year, while also averaging 3 rebounds and 8.1 points.
Grambling Players to Watch
- Cameron Christon averaged 13.7 points per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season.
- Terreon Randolph grabbed six rebounds per game, while Trevell Cunningham dished out five assists per contest.
- Christon knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
- Randolph racked up 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game last season.
How To Watch
November
28
2021
Grambling State at Morgan State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)