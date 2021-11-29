Grambling vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Nov 29, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard D.J. Carton (3) dribbles past Morgan State Bears guard Isaiah Burke (2)during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Morgan State Bears (2-4) aim to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Grambling Tigers (1-4) at 10:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House.

How to Watch Morgan State vs. Grambling

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Talmadge L. Hill Field House

Favorite Spread Total Morgan State -4.5 144.5 points

Key Stats for Morgan State vs. Grambling

Last year, the 79.8 points per game the Bears recorded were 11.1 more points than the Tigers allowed (68.7).

The Tigers put up an average of 67.4 points per game last year, 5.6 fewer points than the 73 the Bears allowed to opponents.

The Bears shot 43.3% from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 40% the Tigers allowed to opponents.

The Tigers shot at a 42.9% rate from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bears averaged.

Morgan State Players to Watch

Malik Miller posted a team-best 8 rebounds per contest last season. He also posted 12.1 points and 2.2 assists, shooting 51% from the field.

De'Torrion Ware paced his squad in points per contest (17) last season, and also posted 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he put up 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Troy Baxter posted 15.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game last year. Defensively, he posted 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocks.

Lagio Grantsaan put up 10 points, 1.5 assists and 5 rebounds per game last year.

Sheryn Devonish led the Bears at 3.6 assists per game last year, while also averaging 3 rebounds and 8.1 points.

Grambling Players to Watch