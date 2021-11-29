Skip to main content
    November 29, 2021
    How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Grambling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Norfolk State Spartans guard Joe Bryant Jr. (4) dribbles against Xavier Musketeers guard Dwon Odom (11) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

    The Norfolk State Spartans (7-1) take on the Grambling Tigers (2-4) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Grambling vs. Norfolk State

    • Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Arena: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
    Norfolk State vs Grambling Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Norfolk State

    -4.5

    138.5 points

    Key Stats for Grambling vs. Norfolk State

    • The 81.3 points per game the Spartans score are 6.3 more points than the Tigers give up (75).
    • The Tigers' 61.3 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 62.1 the Spartans allow.
    • This season, the Spartans have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.
    • The Tigers' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (36.2%).

    Norfolk State Players to Watch

    • Kris Bankston averages a team-best 6.6 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 11.4 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 80% from the floor (first in the country).
    • Christian Ings puts up 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Caheim Brown is putting up 8.5 points, 2.4 assists and 4 rebounds per game.
    • Tyrese is posting 7.1 points, 1.4 assists and 4 rebounds per game.

    Grambling Players to Watch

    • The Tigers get 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Cameron Christon.
    • A.J. Taylor paces the Tigers in rebounding (5.7 per game), and produces 10.3 points and 0.5 assists. He also puts up 0.3 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
    • The Tigers get 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Prince Moss.
    • Danya Kingsby is the Tigers' top scorer (13.5 points per game), and he delivers 2 assists and 1.5 rebounds.
    • Tra'Michael Moton is the Tigers' top assist man (3 per game), and he averages 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds.

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Norfolk State at Grambling State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
