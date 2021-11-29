Publish date:
How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Grambling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Norfolk State Spartans (7-1) take on the Grambling Tigers (2-4) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
- Arena: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Norfolk State
-4.5
138.5 points
Key Stats for Grambling vs. Norfolk State
- The 81.3 points per game the Spartans score are 6.3 more points than the Tigers give up (75).
- The Tigers' 61.3 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 62.1 the Spartans allow.
- This season, the Spartans have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.
- The Tigers' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (36.2%).
Norfolk State Players to Watch
- Kris Bankston averages a team-best 6.6 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 11.4 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 80% from the floor (first in the country).
- Christian Ings puts up 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Caheim Brown is putting up 8.5 points, 2.4 assists and 4 rebounds per game.
- Tyrese is posting 7.1 points, 1.4 assists and 4 rebounds per game.
Grambling Players to Watch
- The Tigers get 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Cameron Christon.
- A.J. Taylor paces the Tigers in rebounding (5.7 per game), and produces 10.3 points and 0.5 assists. He also puts up 0.3 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
- The Tigers get 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Prince Moss.
- Danya Kingsby is the Tigers' top scorer (13.5 points per game), and he delivers 2 assists and 1.5 rebounds.
- Tra'Michael Moton is the Tigers' top assist man (3 per game), and he averages 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds.
