Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Norfolk State Spartans guard Joe Bryant Jr. (4) dribbles against Xavier Musketeers guard Dwon Odom (11) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Norfolk State Spartans (7-1) take on the Grambling Tigers (2-4) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Grambling vs. Norfolk State

Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021

Monday, November 29, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall

Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Norfolk State -4.5 138.5 points

Key Stats for Grambling vs. Norfolk State

The 81.3 points per game the Spartans score are 6.3 more points than the Tigers give up (75).

The Tigers' 61.3 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 62.1 the Spartans allow.

This season, the Spartans have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.

The Tigers' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (36.2%).

Norfolk State Players to Watch

Kris Bankston averages a team-best 6.6 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 11.4 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 80% from the floor (first in the country).

Christian Ings puts up 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Caheim Brown is putting up 8.5 points, 2.4 assists and 4 rebounds per game.

Tyrese is posting 7.1 points, 1.4 assists and 4 rebounds per game.

Grambling Players to Watch