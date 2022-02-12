NBA TV continues its showcase of HBCU games during Black History Month as Grambling takes on Texas Southern.

Texas Southern was 5-10 a few weeks ago but is riding a five-game winning streak and the Tigers have brought themselves up to an even 10-10 record.

How to Watch Grambling vs Texas Southern today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Grambling was on a five-game winning streak but dropped a game to Alabama State. The Tigers (of Grambling) have won six of their last seven games and are looking to break Texas Southern's winning streak.

Grambling is coming off a win over Alabama A&M and hoping to extend its winning streak and finish out the season on a high note.

Texas Southern is No. 2 in the standings behind Southern University and has a chance today to get closer to the top of the conference. The Tigers (of Texas Southern) cannot afford to lose winnable games if they want to win the SWAC.

This will be a great and entertaining matchup between two teams that have been playing well as of late.

Tune in to NBA TV at 4:30 p.m. ET to see if Texas Southern can extend its winning streak and move closer to the top of the conference.

Regional restrictions may apply.