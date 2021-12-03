Grambling vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Grambling vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 12, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Denzel Mahoney (34) shoots the ball against Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) and forward Adama Sanogo (21) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 17 UConn Huskies (7-1) hope to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the Grambling Tigers (2-5) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch UConn vs. Grambling

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
    Key Stats for UConn vs. Grambling

    • The Huskies record 11.3 more points per game (85.6) than the Tigers give up (74.3).
    • The Tigers score only 1.4 fewer points per game (61.6) than the Huskies allow their opponents to score (63.0).
    • This season, the Huskies have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Tigers' 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Huskies have given up to their opponents (36.9%).

    UConn Players to Watch

    • Adama Sanogo is putting up 15.6 points, 0.9 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.
    • Andre Jackson leads his squad in rebounds per contest (7.6), and also puts up 6.3 points and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
    • Tyrese Martin averages 11.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Isaiah Whaley is averaging 6.3 points, 1.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

    Grambling Players to Watch

    • A.J. Taylor is posting a team-best 6.9 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 11.1 points and 0.4 assists, making 47.0% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.
    • The Tigers get 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Cameron Christon.
    • Prince Moss gives the Tigers 7.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also delivers 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Danya Kingsby paces the Tigers in scoring (13.3 points per game), and produces 1.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Tra'Michael Moton is the Tigers' top assist man (3.1 per game), and he averages 6.7 points and 3.7 rebounds.

    How To Watch

    Grambling State at Connecticut

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
