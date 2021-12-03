Grambling vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Mar 12, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Denzel Mahoney (34) shoots the ball against Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) and forward Adama Sanogo (21) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 UConn Huskies (7-1) hope to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the Grambling Tigers (2-5) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UConn vs. Grambling

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Key Stats for UConn vs. Grambling

The Huskies record 11.3 more points per game (85.6) than the Tigers give up (74.3).

The Tigers score only 1.4 fewer points per game (61.6) than the Huskies allow their opponents to score (63.0).

This season, the Huskies have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.

The Tigers' 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Huskies have given up to their opponents (36.9%).

UConn Players to Watch

Adama Sanogo is putting up 15.6 points, 0.9 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Andre Jackson leads his squad in rebounds per contest (7.6), and also puts up 6.3 points and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Tyrese Martin averages 11.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Isaiah Whaley is averaging 6.3 points, 1.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Grambling Players to Watch