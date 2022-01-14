Skip to main content

How to Watch Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Grand Canyon looks to win its sixth straight game on Thursday night when it hosts Abilene Christian.

Grand Canyon hosts Abilene Christian coming off five straight wins. The last win was a forfeit by Lamar, but the Antelopes have been playing great basketball.

How to Watch Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KUTPDT – Phoenix, AZ)

Live stream the Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon game on fuboTV:

They are now 12-2 overall with their only losses coming by seven points to Wyoming and five points to Arizona State.

Grand Canyon has shown that they are one of the favorites to win the WAC as it has started 3-0 and doesn't look like it is slowing down.

Thursday the Antelopes will look to stay hot against an Abilene Christian team that has lost two straight.

The Wildcats had their 11-game winning streak snapped last Thursday when they lost to Stephen F. Austin. They followed that with another close loss to Sam Houston State that dropped them to 2-2 in the WAC.

It has been back-to-back tough losses for the Wildcats which suddenly has them scrambling to not drop too far back in the conference standings.

Thursday has now become a must-win for Abilene Christian as it can't afford to drop any further back of first-place Grand Canyon.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (KUTPDT – Phoenix, AZ)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
