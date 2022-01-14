Skip to main content

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Abilene Christian: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) dribbles down the court defended by Abilene Christian Wildcats forward Airion Simmons (3) in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-2, 0-0 WAC) hope to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-4, 0-0 WAC) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Grand Canyon University Arena.

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Abilene Christian

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Abilene Christian

  • The 68.9 points per game the Antelopes score are 7.7 more points than the Wildcats give up (61.2).
  • The Wildcats average 22.3 more points per game (77.4) than the Antelopes allow (55.1).
  • The Antelopes are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.0% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • The Wildcats' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Antelopes have given up to their opponents (37.9%).

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

  • The Antelopes leader in points and assists is Jovan Blacksher Jr., who puts up 16.8 points per game along with 4.1 assists.
  • Gabe McGlothan leads Grand Canyon in rebounding, pulling down 6.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.8 points a contest.
  • Blacksher makes more threes per game than any other member of the Antelopes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
  • Blacksher is Grand Canyon's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while McGlothan leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Abilene Christian Players to Watch

  • Coryon Mason is the top scorer for the Wildcats with 11.5 points per game. He also adds 2.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game to his scoring output.
  • Airion Simmons has a stat line of 5.5 rebounds, 9.9 points and 1.9 assists per game for Abilene Christian to take the top rebound spot on the team. Damien Daniels has the top spot for assists with 3.4 per game, adding 6.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per matchup.
  • Mason is dependable from deep and leads the Wildcats with 1.2 made threes per game.
  • Abilene Christian's leader in steals is Reggie Miller with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Simmons with 0.5 per game.

Grand Canyon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Ottawa (AZ)

W 81-53

Home

12/18/2021

San Francisco

W 49-48

Home

12/30/2021

Chicago State

W 80-63

Home

1/6/2022

UT Rio Grande Valley

W 84-70

Away

1/8/2022

Lamar

W 2-0

Away

1/13/2022

Abilene Christian

-

Home

1/15/2022

Tarleton State

-

Home

1/20/2022

SFA

-

Away

1/22/2022

Sam Houston

-

Away

1/29/2022

New Mexico State

-

Away

2/3/2022

Seattle U

-

Home

Abilene Christian Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Longwood

W 74-58

Home

12/30/2021

Utah Valley

W 80-76

Away

1/1/2022

Dixie State

W 64-50

Away

1/6/2022

SFA

L 64-58

Home

1/8/2022

Sam Houston

L 65-63

Home

1/13/2022

Grand Canyon

-

Away

1/15/2022

New Mexico State

-

Away

1/20/2022

Seattle U

-

Home

1/22/2022

Cal Baptist

-

Home

1/26/2022

UT Rio Grande Valley

-

Away

1/29/2022

Lamar

-

Away

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
