The Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-2, 0-0 WAC) hope to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-4, 0-0 WAC) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Grand Canyon University Arena.

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena

Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Abilene Christian

The 68.9 points per game the Antelopes score are 7.7 more points than the Wildcats give up (61.2).

The Wildcats average 22.3 more points per game (77.4) than the Antelopes allow (55.1).

The Antelopes are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.0% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Antelopes have given up to their opponents (37.9%).

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

The Antelopes leader in points and assists is Jovan Blacksher Jr., who puts up 16.8 points per game along with 4.1 assists.

Gabe McGlothan leads Grand Canyon in rebounding, pulling down 6.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.8 points a contest.

Blacksher makes more threes per game than any other member of the Antelopes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

Blacksher is Grand Canyon's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while McGlothan leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Abilene Christian Players to Watch

Coryon Mason is the top scorer for the Wildcats with 11.5 points per game. He also adds 2.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game to his scoring output.

Airion Simmons has a stat line of 5.5 rebounds, 9.9 points and 1.9 assists per game for Abilene Christian to take the top rebound spot on the team. Damien Daniels has the top spot for assists with 3.4 per game, adding 6.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per matchup.

Mason is dependable from deep and leads the Wildcats with 1.2 made threes per game.

Abilene Christian's leader in steals is Reggie Miller with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Simmons with 0.5 per game.

Grand Canyon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Ottawa (AZ) W 81-53 Home 12/18/2021 San Francisco W 49-48 Home 12/30/2021 Chicago State W 80-63 Home 1/6/2022 UT Rio Grande Valley W 84-70 Away 1/8/2022 Lamar W 2-0 Away 1/13/2022 Abilene Christian - Home 1/15/2022 Tarleton State - Home 1/20/2022 SFA - Away 1/22/2022 Sam Houston - Away 1/29/2022 New Mexico State - Away 2/3/2022 Seattle U - Home

Abilene Christian Schedule