    December 10, 2021
    How to Watch Grand Canyon at Arizona State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Grand Canyon goes for its sixth straight win on Thursday night when it travels to Arizona State in college basketball.
    Grand Canyon heads to in-state foe Arizona State on Thursday night on a five-game winning streak. The Antelopes have been playing well since losing their only game of the year against Wyoming.

    Thursday, they have a great shot at pulling off a big win against a Pac-12 team as Arizona State has really been struggling this season.

    The Sun Devils come into the game just 3-6 on the year but did beat Oregon in overtime in their last game. The win snapped a five-game losing streak that included a 51-29 loss to Washington State in their Pac-12 opener.

    It has been a tough stretch for Arizona State, but one they hope is about to turn around after its big win over Oregon.

    The Sun Devils come in as a slight favorite, but a Grand Canyon win would not be a surprise as they have been playing great basketball and are very capable of pulling off the upset.

