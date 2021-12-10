Grand Canyon vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) dribbles up the court against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first half at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

    The Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-1) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-6) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena. The matchup airs at 9:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Desert Financial Arena
    Arizona State vs Grand Canyon Betting Information

    Arizona State

    -3.5

    131 points

    Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon

    • The 64.4 points per game the Sun Devils record are 6.0 more points than the Antelopes allow (58.4).
    • The Antelopes score 6.6 more points per game (75.0) than the Sun Devils give up (68.4).
    • This season, the Sun Devils have a 40.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 38.7% of shots the Antelopes' opponents have made.
    • The Antelopes have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Sun Devils have averaged.

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • Kimani Lawrence paces his team in rebounds per contest (7.9), and also puts up 11.1 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Marreon Jackson is tops on his team in assists per contest (4.4), and also puts up 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • DJ Horne leads his squad in points per game (13.1), and also puts up 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Alonzo Gaffney averages 4.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
    • Luther Muhammad averages 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

    Grand Canyon Players to Watch

    • Gabe McGlothan leads the Antelopes in rebounding (7.0 per game), and produces 9.7 points and 1.0 assists. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • The Antelopes receive 11.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Holland Woods.
    • Sean Miller-Moore is putting up 7.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 54.7% of his shots from the field.
    • The Antelopes receive 6.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Taeshon Cherry.

    How To Watch

