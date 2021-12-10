Grand Canyon vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

Jan 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) dribbles up the court against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first half at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-1) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-6) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena. The matchup airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon

Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Thursday, December 9, 2021 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Desert Financial Arena

Desert Financial Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Arizona State -3.5 131 points

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon

The 64.4 points per game the Sun Devils record are 6.0 more points than the Antelopes allow (58.4).

The Antelopes score 6.6 more points per game (75.0) than the Sun Devils give up (68.4).

This season, the Sun Devils have a 40.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 38.7% of shots the Antelopes' opponents have made.

The Antelopes have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Sun Devils have averaged.

Arizona State Players to Watch

Kimani Lawrence paces his team in rebounds per contest (7.9), and also puts up 11.1 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Marreon Jackson is tops on his team in assists per contest (4.4), and also puts up 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

DJ Horne leads his squad in points per game (13.1), and also puts up 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Alonzo Gaffney averages 4.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

Luther Muhammad averages 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Grand Canyon Players to Watch