Grand Canyon vs. Chicago State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Chicago State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 21, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Chicago State Cougars guard Coreyoun Rushin (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Iowa State Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington (1) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones beat the Cougars 79 to 48. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 21, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Chicago State Cougars guard Coreyoun Rushin (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Iowa State Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington (1) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones beat the Cougars 79 to 48. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

    The Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-2, 0-0 WAC) will attempt to build on a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Chicago State Cougars (4-9, 0-0 WAC) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Chicago State

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX
    • Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Chicago State

    • The Antelopes put up 72.3 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 72.9 the Cougars give up.
    • The Cougars put up only 2.0 more points per game (59.8) than the Antelopes give up to opponents (57.8).
    • This season, the Antelopes have a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Cougars' opponents have hit.

    Grand Canyon Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Antelopes is Jovan Blacksher Jr., who scores 16.5 points and dishes out 3.9 assists per game.
    • Grand Canyon's best rebounder is Gabe McGlothan, who averages 7.0 boards per game in addition to his 9.7 PPG average.
    • Blacksher leads the Antelopes in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Blacksher and McGlothan lead Grand Canyon on the defensive end, with Blacksher leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and McGlothan in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

    Chicago State Players to Watch

    • Brandon Betson averages 14.0 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cougars' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Coreyoun Rushin's stat line of 7.4 rebounds, 8.6 points and 1.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Chicago State rebounding leaderboard.
    • Betson is consistent from distance and leads the Cougars with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Rushin is at the top of the Chicago State steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 0.7 blocks per game.

    Grand Canyon Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/2/2021

    UTSA

    W 74-71

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    W 91-44

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Arizona State

    L 67-62

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Ottawa (AZ)

    W 81-53

    Home

    12/18/2021

    San Francisco

    W 49-48

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Chicago State

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Lamar

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Abilene Christian

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Tarleton State

    -

    Home

    1/20/2022

    SFA

    -

    Away

    Chicago State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Illinois State

    L 80-71

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Northern Illinois

    L 70-59

    Home

    12/16/2021

    IUPUI

    W 61-55

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Iowa State

    L 79-48

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Drake

    L 87-50

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Grand Canyon

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    New Mexico State

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Seattle U

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Cal Baptist

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Lamar

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    Chicago State at Grand Canyon

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Warith Alatishe (10) drives against Loyola-Chicago Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Utah at Oregon State

    1 minute ago
    louisiana tech
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Marshall at Louisiana Tech

    1 minute ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Chicago State Cougars guard Coreyoun Rushin (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Iowa State Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington (1) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones beat the Cougars 79 to 48. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Chicago State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd guard Taevion Kinsey (24) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Chicago State Cougars guard Coreyoun Rushin (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Iowa State Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington (1) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones beat the Cougars 79 to 48. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Grand Canyon vs. Chicago State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd guard Taevion Kinsey (24) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Marshall vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks to take a shot on goal during the second period against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Islanders vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) skates across center ice defended by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Soccer

    Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    47 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy