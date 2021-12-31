Grand Canyon vs. Chicago State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Dec 21, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Chicago State Cougars guard Coreyoun Rushin (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Iowa State Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington (1) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones beat the Cougars 79 to 48. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

The Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-2, 0-0 WAC) will attempt to build on a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Chicago State Cougars (4-9, 0-0 WAC) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Chicago State

Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena

Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Chicago State

The Antelopes put up 72.3 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 72.9 the Cougars give up.

The Cougars put up only 2.0 more points per game (59.8) than the Antelopes give up to opponents (57.8).

This season, the Antelopes have a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Cougars' opponents have hit.

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Antelopes is Jovan Blacksher Jr., who scores 16.5 points and dishes out 3.9 assists per game.

Grand Canyon's best rebounder is Gabe McGlothan, who averages 7.0 boards per game in addition to his 9.7 PPG average.

Blacksher leads the Antelopes in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Blacksher and McGlothan lead Grand Canyon on the defensive end, with Blacksher leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and McGlothan in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Chicago State Players to Watch

Brandon Betson averages 14.0 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cougars' leaderboards for those statistics.

Coreyoun Rushin's stat line of 7.4 rebounds, 8.6 points and 1.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Chicago State rebounding leaderboard.

Betson is consistent from distance and leads the Cougars with 2.4 made threes per game.

Rushin is at the top of the Chicago State steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 0.7 blocks per game.

Grand Canyon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/2/2021 UTSA W 74-71 Home 12/4/2021 Mississippi Valley State W 91-44 Home 12/9/2021 Arizona State L 67-62 Away 12/11/2021 Ottawa (AZ) W 81-53 Home 12/18/2021 San Francisco W 49-48 Home 12/30/2021 Chicago State - Home 1/6/2022 UT Rio Grande Valley - Away 1/8/2022 Lamar - Away 1/13/2022 Abilene Christian - Home 1/15/2022 Tarleton State - Home 1/20/2022 SFA - Away

