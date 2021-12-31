Grand Canyon vs. Chicago State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Chicago State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-2, 0-0 WAC) will attempt to build on a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Chicago State Cougars (4-9, 0-0 WAC) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Chicago State
- Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Chicago State
- The Antelopes put up 72.3 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 72.9 the Cougars give up.
- The Cougars put up only 2.0 more points per game (59.8) than the Antelopes give up to opponents (57.8).
- This season, the Antelopes have a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Cougars' opponents have hit.
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Antelopes is Jovan Blacksher Jr., who scores 16.5 points and dishes out 3.9 assists per game.
- Grand Canyon's best rebounder is Gabe McGlothan, who averages 7.0 boards per game in addition to his 9.7 PPG average.
- Blacksher leads the Antelopes in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Blacksher and McGlothan lead Grand Canyon on the defensive end, with Blacksher leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and McGlothan in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.
Chicago State Players to Watch
- Brandon Betson averages 14.0 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cougars' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Coreyoun Rushin's stat line of 7.4 rebounds, 8.6 points and 1.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Chicago State rebounding leaderboard.
- Betson is consistent from distance and leads the Cougars with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Rushin is at the top of the Chicago State steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 0.7 blocks per game.
Grand Canyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/2/2021
UTSA
W 74-71
Home
12/4/2021
Mississippi Valley State
W 91-44
Home
12/9/2021
Arizona State
L 67-62
Away
12/11/2021
Ottawa (AZ)
W 81-53
Home
12/18/2021
San Francisco
W 49-48
Home
12/30/2021
Chicago State
-
Home
1/6/2022
UT Rio Grande Valley
-
Away
1/8/2022
Lamar
-
Away
1/13/2022
Abilene Christian
-
Home
1/15/2022
Tarleton State
-
Home
1/20/2022
SFA
-
Away
Chicago State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Illinois State
L 80-71
Home
12/13/2021
Northern Illinois
L 70-59
Home
12/16/2021
IUPUI
W 61-55
Away
12/21/2021
Iowa State
L 79-48
Away
12/22/2021
Drake
L 87-50
Away
12/30/2021
Grand Canyon
-
Away
1/1/2022
New Mexico State
-
Away
1/6/2022
Seattle U
-
Home
1/8/2022
Cal Baptist
-
Home
1/13/2022
UT Rio Grande Valley
-
Away
1/15/2022
Lamar
-
Away