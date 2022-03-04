Mar 3, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) drives past Utah Valley Wolverines guard Jaden McClanahan (10) at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Basketball Utah Valley At Grand Canyon

The Dixie State Trailblazers (13-17, 6-11 WAC) will try to end a four-game road slide when they square off against the Grand Canyon Antelopes (22-7, 11-5 WAC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Dixie State

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: FOX

Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena

Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Dixie State

The Antelopes average 5.4 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Trailblazers give up (74.2).

The Trailblazers' 73.1 points per game are 14.3 more points than the 58.8 the Antelopes give up.

This season, the Antelopes have a 43% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 43.7% of shots the Trailblazers' opponents have hit.

The Trailblazers are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 38.4% the Antelopes' opponents have shot this season.

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Jovan Blacksher Jr. leads the Antelopes in points and assists per game, scoring 16.8 points and distributing 4 assists.

Grand Canyon's best rebounder is Gabe McGlothan, who averages 6.8 boards per game in addition to his 9.3 PPG average.

Blacksher makes more threes per game than any other member of the Antelopes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Blacksher is Grand Canyon's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Dima Zdor leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Dixie State Players to Watch

The Trailblazers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Hunter Schofield with 15.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Cameron Gooden dishes out more assists than any other Dixie State teammate with 3.6 per game. He also averages 11.8 points and pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game.

Frank Staine is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Trailblazers, hitting 1.2 threes per game.

Dixie State's leader in steals is Staine with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Schofield with 0.5 per game.

Grand Canyon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/16/2022 Cal Baptist W 65-60 Away 2/19/2022 New Mexico State L 82-66 Home 2/23/2022 Chicago State W 85-64 Away 2/26/2022 Sam Houston W 67-41 Home 3/3/2022 Utah Valley W 68-57 Home 3/5/2022 Dixie State - Home

Dixie State Schedule