How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Dixie State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) drives past Utah Valley Wolverines guard Jaden McClanahan (10) at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Basketball Utah Valley At Grand Canyon

The Dixie State Trailblazers (13-17, 6-11 WAC) will try to end a four-game road slide when they square off against the Grand Canyon Antelopes (22-7, 11-5 WAC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Dixie State

Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Dixie State

  • The Antelopes average 5.4 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Trailblazers give up (74.2).
  • The Trailblazers' 73.1 points per game are 14.3 more points than the 58.8 the Antelopes give up.
  • This season, the Antelopes have a 43% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 43.7% of shots the Trailblazers' opponents have hit.
  • The Trailblazers are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 38.4% the Antelopes' opponents have shot this season.

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

  • Jovan Blacksher Jr. leads the Antelopes in points and assists per game, scoring 16.8 points and distributing 4 assists.
  • Grand Canyon's best rebounder is Gabe McGlothan, who averages 6.8 boards per game in addition to his 9.3 PPG average.
  • Blacksher makes more threes per game than any other member of the Antelopes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • Blacksher is Grand Canyon's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Dima Zdor leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Dixie State Players to Watch

  • The Trailblazers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Hunter Schofield with 15.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
  • Cameron Gooden dishes out more assists than any other Dixie State teammate with 3.6 per game. He also averages 11.8 points and pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game.
  • Frank Staine is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Trailblazers, hitting 1.2 threes per game.
  • Dixie State's leader in steals is Staine with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Schofield with 0.5 per game.

Grand Canyon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Cal Baptist

W 65-60

Away

2/19/2022

New Mexico State

L 82-66

Home

2/23/2022

Chicago State

W 85-64

Away

2/26/2022

Sam Houston

W 67-41

Home

3/3/2022

Utah Valley

W 68-57

Home

3/5/2022

Dixie State

-

Home

Dixie State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

New Mexico State

L 75-64

Away

2/19/2022

Utah Valley

W 80-75

Home

2/24/2022

Cal Baptist

L 71-61

Home

2/26/2022

Seattle U

L 73-65

Home

3/3/2022

Abilene Christian

L 80-64

Away

3/5/2022

Grand Canyon

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Dixie State at Grand Canyon

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
