How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Dixie State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dixie State Trailblazers (13-17, 6-11 WAC) will try to end a four-game road slide when they square off against the Grand Canyon Antelopes (22-7, 11-5 WAC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Dixie State
- The Antelopes average 5.4 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Trailblazers give up (74.2).
- The Trailblazers' 73.1 points per game are 14.3 more points than the 58.8 the Antelopes give up.
- This season, the Antelopes have a 43% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 43.7% of shots the Trailblazers' opponents have hit.
- The Trailblazers are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 38.4% the Antelopes' opponents have shot this season.
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Jovan Blacksher Jr. leads the Antelopes in points and assists per game, scoring 16.8 points and distributing 4 assists.
- Grand Canyon's best rebounder is Gabe McGlothan, who averages 6.8 boards per game in addition to his 9.3 PPG average.
- Blacksher makes more threes per game than any other member of the Antelopes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Blacksher is Grand Canyon's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Dima Zdor leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.
Dixie State Players to Watch
- The Trailblazers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Hunter Schofield with 15.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
- Cameron Gooden dishes out more assists than any other Dixie State teammate with 3.6 per game. He also averages 11.8 points and pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Frank Staine is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Trailblazers, hitting 1.2 threes per game.
- Dixie State's leader in steals is Staine with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Schofield with 0.5 per game.
Grand Canyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
Cal Baptist
W 65-60
Away
2/19/2022
New Mexico State
L 82-66
Home
2/23/2022
Chicago State
W 85-64
Away
2/26/2022
Sam Houston
W 67-41
Home
3/3/2022
Utah Valley
W 68-57
Home
3/5/2022
Dixie State
-
Home
Dixie State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
New Mexico State
L 75-64
Away
2/19/2022
Utah Valley
W 80-75
Home
2/24/2022
Cal Baptist
L 71-61
Home
2/26/2022
Seattle U
L 73-65
Home
3/3/2022
Abilene Christian
L 80-64
Away
3/5/2022
Grand Canyon
-
Away
