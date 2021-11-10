Publish date:
How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Grambling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (0-0) face the Grambling Tigers (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Grambling
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
- Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Grambling
- Last year, the Antelopes averaged 6.8 more points per game (75.5) than the Tigers allowed (68.7).
- The Tigers averaged 5.3 more points per game last year (67.4) than the Antelopes allowed their opponents to score (62.1).
- The Antelopes made 49.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 9.0 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (40.0%).
- The Tigers' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.4 percentage points higher than the Antelopes had given up to their opponents (38.5%).
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Asbjorn Midtgaard accumulated 14.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season.
- Jovan Blacksher Jr. averaged 5.3 assists per game to go with his 12 PPG scoring average.
- Blacksher knocked down 1.3 threes per game a season ago.
- Blacksher averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Midtgaard compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.
Grambling Players to Watch
- Cameron Christon put up 13.7 points per game last season to go with 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
- Terreon Randolph averaged six boards per game and Trevell Cunningham dished out five assists per game.
- Christon knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
- Randolph racked up 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game last season.
Grand Canyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Grambling
-
Home
11/12/2021
North Florida
-
Home
11/17/2021
Prairie View A&M
-
Home
11/22/2021
Wyoming
-
Home
11/24/2021
Life Pacific
-
Home
11/27/2021
Pepperdine
-
Away
Grambling Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Grand Canyon
-
Away
11/12/2021
Texas Tech
-
Away
11/15/2021
New Mexico
-
Away
11/21/2021
Iowa State
-
Away
11/24/2021
Louisiana College
-
Home
11/28/2021
Morgan State
-
Away
