    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Grambling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 6, 2020; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Grambling State Tigers guard Cameron Christon (12) shoots over Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jamarius Burton (2) in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Grand Canyon Antelopes (0-0) face the Grambling Tigers (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Grambling

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX
    • Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Grambling

    • Last year, the Antelopes averaged 6.8 more points per game (75.5) than the Tigers allowed (68.7).
    • The Tigers averaged 5.3 more points per game last year (67.4) than the Antelopes allowed their opponents to score (62.1).
    • The Antelopes made 49.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 9.0 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (40.0%).
    • The Tigers' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.4 percentage points higher than the Antelopes had given up to their opponents (38.5%).

    Grand Canyon Players to Watch

    • Asbjorn Midtgaard accumulated 14.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season.
    • Jovan Blacksher Jr. averaged 5.3 assists per game to go with his 12 PPG scoring average.
    • Blacksher knocked down 1.3 threes per game a season ago.
    • Blacksher averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Midtgaard compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.

    Grambling Players to Watch

    • Cameron Christon put up 13.7 points per game last season to go with 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
    • Terreon Randolph averaged six boards per game and Trevell Cunningham dished out five assists per game.
    • Christon knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
    • Randolph racked up 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game last season.

    Grand Canyon Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Grambling

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    North Florida

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Life Pacific

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Pepperdine

    -

    Away

    Grambling Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Grand Canyon

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    New Mexico

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Louisiana College

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Morgan State

    -

    Away

