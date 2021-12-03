Grand Canyon vs. Mississippi Valley State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Mississippi Valley State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 9, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard Caleb Hunter (11) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward O Mar Stanley (4) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-5) will attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-1) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Mississippi Valley State

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX
    • Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
    Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Mississippi Valley State

    • The Antelopes record 72.9 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 86.8 the Delta Devils give up.
    • The Delta Devils score an average of 55.8 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 58.7 the Antelopes give up.
    • The Antelopes make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.6 percentage points lower than the Delta Devils have allowed to their opponents (54.1%).
    • The Delta Devils' 31.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points lower than the Antelopes have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

    Grand Canyon Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Antelopes is Jovan Blacksher Jr., who scores 15.6 points and dishes out 4.3 assists per game.
    • Grand Canyon's best rebounder is Gabe McGlothan, who averages 7.1 boards per game in addition to his 10.4 PPG average.
    • The Antelopes get the most three-point shooting production out of Blacksher, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
    • Blacksher is Grand Canyon's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while McGlothan leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

    • The Delta Devils' leader in scoring and rebounding is Robert Carpenter with 17.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
    • Elijah Davis records more assists than any other Mississippi Valley State player with 4.4 per game. He also scores 4.2 points and grabs 3.2 rebounds per game.
    • Carpenter is the top shooter from distance for the Delta Devils, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Mississippi Valley State's leader in steals is Davis (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Carpenter (0.8 per game).

    Grand Canyon Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Wyoming

    L 68-61

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Life Pacific

    W 82-47

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Pepperdine

    W 59-56

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    W 78-72

    Away

    12/2/2021

    UTSA

    W 74-71

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Ottawa (AZ)

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Chicago State

    -

    Home

    Mississippi Valley State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    L 119-61

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Cal Baptist

    L 95-66

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Ole Miss

    L 73-58

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Vanderbilt

    L 75-36

    Away

    12/1/2021

    North Alabama

    L 72-58

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Grand Canyon

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Nicholls State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Arkansas State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Nicholls State

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    UAB

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    South Florida

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Mississippi Valley State at Grand Canyon

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
