Grand Canyon vs. Mississippi Valley State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-5) will attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-1) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Mississippi Valley State

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena

Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Mississippi Valley State

The Antelopes record 72.9 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 86.8 the Delta Devils give up.

The Delta Devils score an average of 55.8 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 58.7 the Antelopes give up.

The Antelopes make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.6 percentage points lower than the Delta Devils have allowed to their opponents (54.1%).

The Delta Devils' 31.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points lower than the Antelopes have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Antelopes is Jovan Blacksher Jr., who scores 15.6 points and dishes out 4.3 assists per game.

Grand Canyon's best rebounder is Gabe McGlothan, who averages 7.1 boards per game in addition to his 10.4 PPG average.

The Antelopes get the most three-point shooting production out of Blacksher, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.

Blacksher is Grand Canyon's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while McGlothan leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

The Delta Devils' leader in scoring and rebounding is Robert Carpenter with 17.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Elijah Davis records more assists than any other Mississippi Valley State player with 4.4 per game. He also scores 4.2 points and grabs 3.2 rebounds per game.

Carpenter is the top shooter from distance for the Delta Devils, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Mississippi Valley State's leader in steals is Davis (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Carpenter (0.8 per game).

Grand Canyon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Wyoming L 68-61 Home 11/24/2021 Life Pacific W 82-47 Home 11/27/2021 Pepperdine W 59-56 Away 11/29/2021 Loyola Marymount (CA) W 78-72 Away 12/2/2021 UTSA W 74-71 Home 12/4/2021 Mississippi Valley State - Home 12/9/2021 Arizona State - Away 12/11/2021 Ottawa (AZ) - Home 12/18/2021 San Francisco - Home 12/21/2021 Nevada - Away 12/30/2021 Chicago State - Home

Mississippi Valley State Schedule