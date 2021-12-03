Grand Canyon vs. Mississippi Valley State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Mississippi Valley State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-5) will attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-1) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Mississippi Valley State
- The Antelopes record 72.9 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 86.8 the Delta Devils give up.
- The Delta Devils score an average of 55.8 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 58.7 the Antelopes give up.
- The Antelopes make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.6 percentage points lower than the Delta Devils have allowed to their opponents (54.1%).
- The Delta Devils' 31.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points lower than the Antelopes have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Antelopes is Jovan Blacksher Jr., who scores 15.6 points and dishes out 4.3 assists per game.
- Grand Canyon's best rebounder is Gabe McGlothan, who averages 7.1 boards per game in addition to his 10.4 PPG average.
- The Antelopes get the most three-point shooting production out of Blacksher, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
- Blacksher is Grand Canyon's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while McGlothan leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch
- The Delta Devils' leader in scoring and rebounding is Robert Carpenter with 17.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
- Elijah Davis records more assists than any other Mississippi Valley State player with 4.4 per game. He also scores 4.2 points and grabs 3.2 rebounds per game.
- Carpenter is the top shooter from distance for the Delta Devils, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Mississippi Valley State's leader in steals is Davis (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Carpenter (0.8 per game).
Grand Canyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Wyoming
L 68-61
Home
11/24/2021
Life Pacific
W 82-47
Home
11/27/2021
Pepperdine
W 59-56
Away
11/29/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
W 78-72
Away
12/2/2021
UTSA
W 74-71
Home
12/4/2021
Mississippi Valley State
-
Home
12/9/2021
Arizona State
-
Away
12/11/2021
Ottawa (AZ)
-
Home
12/18/2021
San Francisco
-
Home
12/21/2021
Nevada
-
Away
12/30/2021
Chicago State
-
Home
Mississippi Valley State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Saint John's (NY)
L 119-61
Away
11/13/2021
Cal Baptist
L 95-66
Away
11/26/2021
Ole Miss
L 73-58
Away
11/29/2021
Vanderbilt
L 75-36
Away
12/1/2021
North Alabama
L 72-58
Away
12/4/2021
Grand Canyon
-
Away
12/9/2021
Nicholls State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Arkansas State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Nicholls State
-
Away
12/22/2021
UAB
-
Away
12/29/2021
South Florida
-
Away