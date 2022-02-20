How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-6, 8-4 WAC) aim to continue a 10-game home winning streak when they host the New Mexico State Aggies (22-4, 10-2 WAC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. New Mexico State
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
- Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. New Mexico State
- The 68.4 points per game the Antelopes average are only 4.6 more points than the Aggies give up (63.8).
- The Aggies score an average of 71.7 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 58.4 the Antelopes give up.
- The Antelopes make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
- The Aggies' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Antelopes have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- The Antelopes leader in points and assists is Jovan Blacksher Jr., who scores 16.7 points per game along with 4.1 assists.
- Grand Canyon's best rebounder is Yvan Ouedraogo, who averages 6.6 boards per game in addition to his 4.0 PPG average.
- Blacksher makes more threes per game than any other member of the Antelopes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- Blacksher is Grand Canyon's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Dima Zdor leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.
New Mexico State Players to Watch
- Teddy Allen averages 19.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Aggies, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- New Mexico State's assist leader is Jabari Rice with 3.4 per game. He also scores 12.4 points per game and grabs 5.6 rebounds per game.
- Allen is dependable from three-point range and leads the Aggies with 2.2 made threes per game.
- New Mexico State's leader in steals is Allen with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Johnny McCants with 1.6 per game.
Grand Canyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/3/2022
Seattle U
W 78-66
Home
2/5/2022
Cal Baptist
W 56-50
Home
2/10/2022
Utah Valley
W 79-69
Away
2/12/2022
Dixie State
L 61-60
Away
2/16/2022
Cal Baptist
W 65-60
Away
2/19/2022
New Mexico State
-
Home
2/23/2022
Chicago State
-
Away
2/26/2022
Sam Houston
-
Home
3/3/2022
Utah Valley
-
Home
3/5/2022
Dixie State
-
Home
New Mexico State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/3/2022
Cal Baptist
W 68-57
Home
2/5/2022
Seattle U
W 79-64
Home
2/10/2022
Dixie State
W 77-69
Away
2/12/2022
Utah Valley
L 72-68
Away
2/16/2022
Dixie State
W 75-64
Home
2/19/2022
Grand Canyon
-
Away
2/21/2022
Seattle U
-
Away
2/26/2022
Chicago State
-
Away
3/2/2022
SFA
-
Home
3/5/2022
Utah Valley
-
Home
