How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jabari Rice (10) draws back to shoot as the New Mexico State Aggies face off against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at the Pas American in Las Cruces on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Nmsu Acu 13

The Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-6, 8-4 WAC) aim to continue a 10-game home winning streak when they host the New Mexico State Aggies (22-4, 10-2 WAC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. New Mexico State

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
  Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena

Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. New Mexico State

  • The 68.4 points per game the Antelopes average are only 4.6 more points than the Aggies give up (63.8).
  • The Aggies score an average of 71.7 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 58.4 the Antelopes give up.
  • The Antelopes make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
  • The Aggies' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Antelopes have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

  • The Antelopes leader in points and assists is Jovan Blacksher Jr., who scores 16.7 points per game along with 4.1 assists.
  • Grand Canyon's best rebounder is Yvan Ouedraogo, who averages 6.6 boards per game in addition to his 4.0 PPG average.
  • Blacksher makes more threes per game than any other member of the Antelopes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
  • Blacksher is Grand Canyon's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Dima Zdor leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

New Mexico State Players to Watch

  • Teddy Allen averages 19.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Aggies, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • New Mexico State's assist leader is Jabari Rice with 3.4 per game. He also scores 12.4 points per game and grabs 5.6 rebounds per game.
  • Allen is dependable from three-point range and leads the Aggies with 2.2 made threes per game.
  • New Mexico State's leader in steals is Allen with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Johnny McCants with 1.6 per game.

Grand Canyon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/3/2022

Seattle U

W 78-66

Home

2/5/2022

Cal Baptist

W 56-50

Home

2/10/2022

Utah Valley

W 79-69

Away

2/12/2022

Dixie State

L 61-60

Away

2/16/2022

Cal Baptist

W 65-60

Away

2/19/2022

New Mexico State

-

Home

2/23/2022

Chicago State

-

Away

2/26/2022

Sam Houston

-

Home

3/3/2022

Utah Valley

-

Home

3/5/2022

Dixie State

-

Home

New Mexico State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/3/2022

Cal Baptist

W 68-57

Home

2/5/2022

Seattle U

W 79-64

Home

2/10/2022

Dixie State

W 77-69

Away

2/12/2022

Utah Valley

L 72-68

Away

2/16/2022

Dixie State

W 75-64

Home

2/19/2022

Grand Canyon

-

Away

2/21/2022

Seattle U

-

Away

2/26/2022

Chicago State

-

Away

3/2/2022

SFA

-

Home

3/5/2022

Utah Valley

-

Home

How To Watch

February
19
2022

New Mexico State at Grand Canyon

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


