    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. North Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Jan 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) dribbles up the court against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first half at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

    The Grand Canyon Antelopes (0-0) play the North Florida Ospreys (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. North Florida

    • Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX
    • Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. North Florida

    • Last year, the 75.5 points per game the Antelopes recorded were only 0.5 more points than the Ospreys gave up (75.0).
    • The Ospreys scored an average of 69.6 points per game last year, 7.5 more points than the 62.1 the Antelopes gave up to opponents.
    • The Antelopes made 49.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.2 percentage points higher than the Ospreys allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
    • The Ospreys shot at a 44.5% rate from the field last season, 6.0 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Antelopes averaged.

    Grand Canyon Players to Watch

    • Asbjorn Midtgaard averaged 14.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season.
    • Jovan Blacksher Jr. distributed 5.3 assists per game while scoring 12.0 PPG.
    • Blacksher made 1.3 threes per game a season ago.
    • Blacksher averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Midtgaard compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.

    North Florida Players to Watch

    • Jose Placer averaged 14.5 points per contest to go with 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game last season.
    • Jonathan Aybar pulled down 5.0 rebounds per game, while Emmanuel Adedoyin averaged 4.1 assists per contest.
    • Placer made 2.1 threes per game a season ago.
    • Placer and Aybar were defensive standouts last season, with Placer averaging 0.8 steals per game and Aybar collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.

    Grand Canyon Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Grambling

    W 74-53

    Home

    11/12/2021

    North Florida

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Life Pacific

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Pepperdine

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    -

    Away

    North Florida Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Texas Tech

    L 89-74

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Texas A&M

    L 64-46

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Grand Canyon

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Webber International

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Florida International

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    North Florida at Grand Canyon

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    
    

