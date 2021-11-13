Publish date:
How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. North Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (0-0) play the North Florida Ospreys (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. North Florida
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. North Florida
- Last year, the 75.5 points per game the Antelopes recorded were only 0.5 more points than the Ospreys gave up (75.0).
- The Ospreys scored an average of 69.6 points per game last year, 7.5 more points than the 62.1 the Antelopes gave up to opponents.
- The Antelopes made 49.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.2 percentage points higher than the Ospreys allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- The Ospreys shot at a 44.5% rate from the field last season, 6.0 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Antelopes averaged.
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Asbjorn Midtgaard averaged 14.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season.
- Jovan Blacksher Jr. distributed 5.3 assists per game while scoring 12.0 PPG.
- Blacksher made 1.3 threes per game a season ago.
- Blacksher averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Midtgaard compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.
North Florida Players to Watch
- Jose Placer averaged 14.5 points per contest to go with 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game last season.
- Jonathan Aybar pulled down 5.0 rebounds per game, while Emmanuel Adedoyin averaged 4.1 assists per contest.
- Placer made 2.1 threes per game a season ago.
- Placer and Aybar were defensive standouts last season, with Placer averaging 0.8 steals per game and Aybar collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.
Grand Canyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Grambling
W 74-53
Home
11/12/2021
North Florida
-
Home
11/17/2021
Prairie View A&M
-
Home
11/22/2021
Wyoming
-
Home
11/24/2021
Life Pacific
-
Home
11/27/2021
Pepperdine
-
Away
11/29/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Away
North Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Texas Tech
L 89-74
Away
11/10/2021
Texas A&M
L 64-46
Away
11/12/2021
Grand Canyon
-
Away
11/15/2021
Arizona State
-
Away
11/17/2021
UCLA
-
Away
11/20/2021
Webber International
-
Home
11/26/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
11/28/2021
Florida International
-
Away
How To Watch
November
12
2021
North Florida at Grand Canyon
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)