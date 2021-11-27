Grand Canyon vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket Grand Canyon Antelopes forward Gabe McGlothan (30) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pepperdine Waves (2-5) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Firestone Fieldhouse.

    How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Grand Canyon

    Grand Canyon vs Pepperdine Betting Information

    Grand Canyon

    -3.5

    133.5 points

    Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. Grand Canyon

    • Last year, the Antelopes put up just 1.9 more points per game (75.5) than the Waves allowed (73.6).
    • The Waves' 76.9 points per game last year were 14.8 more points than the 62.1 the Antelopes allowed.
    • The Antelopes shot 49.0% from the field last season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Waves allowed to opponents.
    • The Waves shot at a 46.3% clip from the field last season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Antelopes averaged.

    Grand Canyon Players to Watch

    • Asbjorn Midtgaard averaged 14.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest last year -- both team highs. He also averaged 0.7 assists, shooting 71.5% from the floor (first in the country).
    • Jovan Blacksher Jr. led the Antelopes at 5.3 assists per contest last year, while also averaging 3.8 rebounds and 12.0 points.
    • Alessandro Lever posted 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last year. Defensively, he put up 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.
    • Oscar Frayer put up 6.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game last year, shooting 41.0% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Gabe McGlothan posted 6.1 points, 0.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest last season.

    Pepperdine Players to Watch

    • Houston Mallette is the Waves' top scorer (12.9 points per game), and he produces 2.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds.
    • Mike Mitchell Jr. is putting up a team-best 4.4 assists per game. And he is contributing 9.4 points and 3.7 rebounds, making 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 42.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.
    • Jade' Smith is averaging 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, making 43.3% of his shots from the field.
    • The Waves receive 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Jan Zidek.
    • Keith Fisher III is the Waves' top rebounder (4.9 per game), and he delivers 7.7 points and 1.6 assists.

    How To Watch

    Grand Canyon at Pepperdine

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

