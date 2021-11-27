Grand Canyon vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pepperdine Waves (2-5) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Firestone Fieldhouse.
How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Grand Canyon
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Firestone Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Grand Canyon
-3.5
133.5 points
Key Stats for Pepperdine vs. Grand Canyon
- Last year, the Antelopes put up just 1.9 more points per game (75.5) than the Waves allowed (73.6).
- The Waves' 76.9 points per game last year were 14.8 more points than the 62.1 the Antelopes allowed.
- The Antelopes shot 49.0% from the field last season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Waves allowed to opponents.
- The Waves shot at a 46.3% clip from the field last season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Antelopes averaged.
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Asbjorn Midtgaard averaged 14.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest last year -- both team highs. He also averaged 0.7 assists, shooting 71.5% from the floor (first in the country).
- Jovan Blacksher Jr. led the Antelopes at 5.3 assists per contest last year, while also averaging 3.8 rebounds and 12.0 points.
- Alessandro Lever posted 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last year. Defensively, he put up 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Oscar Frayer put up 6.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game last year, shooting 41.0% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Gabe McGlothan posted 6.1 points, 0.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest last season.
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Houston Mallette is the Waves' top scorer (12.9 points per game), and he produces 2.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds.
- Mike Mitchell Jr. is putting up a team-best 4.4 assists per game. And he is contributing 9.4 points and 3.7 rebounds, making 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 42.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.
- Jade' Smith is averaging 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, making 43.3% of his shots from the field.
- The Waves receive 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Jan Zidek.
- Keith Fisher III is the Waves' top rebounder (4.9 per game), and he delivers 7.7 points and 1.6 assists.
