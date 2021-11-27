How to Watch Grand Canyon at Pepperdine in Men's College Basketball

Grand Canyon travels to California for its first road game of the year.

The Grand Canyon men's basketball team (4-1) will head to Malibu on Saturday to face Pepperdine (2-5) in a non-conference contest.

How to Watch Grand Canyon at Pepperdine in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live Stream Grand Canyon at Pepperdine on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pepperdine comes into this game on a three-game losing streak, including an 0-2 record earlier in the week in the SoCal Challenge, as the team lost to Fresno State and TCU.

In that loss to the Horned Frogs, Jan Zidek led the Waves with 17 points on 5-for-10 shooting. On the year, Zidek is second on the team in scoring at 12.6 points per game, just behind Houston Mallette's 12.9 per contest.

As for Grand Canyon, this is the team's first game this year outside of Phoenix. The team's lone loss came against Wyoming, falling 68-61 on Monday.

Despite the strong overall record, KenPom has the team 138th in adjusted efficiency margin.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. leads the Lopes in scoring at 15.2 points per game, while Gabe McGlothan is second at 12.2 points and leads the team in rebounding with 8.0 boards per game.

Grand Canyon leads Division I in offensive rebounding rate.

Regional restrictions may apply.