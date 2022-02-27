How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-7, 9-5 WAC) host the Sam Houston Bearkats (17-12, 12-4 WAC) in a matchup of WAC rivals at Grand Canyon University Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena

Grand Canyon University Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston

The Antelopes average 68.9 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 64.1 the Bearkats allow.

The Bearkats score 10.5 more points per game (70.0) than the Antelopes give up (59.5).

The Antelopes make 43.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Bearkats have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).

The Bearkats are shooting 42.8% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 38.9% the Antelopes' opponents have shot this season.

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

The Antelopes leader in points and assists is Jovan Blacksher Jr., who scores 16.8 points per game along with 4.0 assists.

Yvan Ouedraogo is Grand Canyon's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 6.6 boards in each contest while scoring 4.0 points per game.

The Antelopes get the most three-point shooting production out of Blacksher, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.

Blacksher is Grand Canyon's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Dima Zdor leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Sam Houston Players to Watch

Savion Flagg sits atop the Bearkats leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 19.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Jaden Ray's assist statline leads Sam Houston; he records 4.0 assists per game.

Flagg is reliable from deep and leads the Bearkats with 2.4 made threes per game.

Javion May (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Sam Houston while Tristan Ikpe (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grand Canyon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/10/2022 Utah Valley W 79-69 Away 2/12/2022 Dixie State L 61-60 Away 2/16/2022 Cal Baptist W 65-60 Away 2/19/2022 New Mexico State L 82-66 Home 2/23/2022 Chicago State W 85-64 Away 2/26/2022 Sam Houston - Home 3/3/2022 Utah Valley - Home 3/5/2022 Dixie State - Home

Sam Houston Schedule