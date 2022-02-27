How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-7, 9-5 WAC) host the Sam Houston Bearkats (17-12, 12-4 WAC) in a matchup of WAC rivals at Grand Canyon University Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston
- The Antelopes average 68.9 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 64.1 the Bearkats allow.
- The Bearkats score 10.5 more points per game (70.0) than the Antelopes give up (59.5).
- The Antelopes make 43.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Bearkats have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
- The Bearkats are shooting 42.8% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 38.9% the Antelopes' opponents have shot this season.
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- The Antelopes leader in points and assists is Jovan Blacksher Jr., who scores 16.8 points per game along with 4.0 assists.
- Yvan Ouedraogo is Grand Canyon's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 6.6 boards in each contest while scoring 4.0 points per game.
- The Antelopes get the most three-point shooting production out of Blacksher, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
- Blacksher is Grand Canyon's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Dima Zdor leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.
Sam Houston Players to Watch
- Savion Flagg sits atop the Bearkats leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 19.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
- Jaden Ray's assist statline leads Sam Houston; he records 4.0 assists per game.
- Flagg is reliable from deep and leads the Bearkats with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Javion May (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Sam Houston while Tristan Ikpe (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Grand Canyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
Utah Valley
W 79-69
Away
2/12/2022
Dixie State
L 61-60
Away
2/16/2022
Cal Baptist
W 65-60
Away
2/19/2022
New Mexico State
L 82-66
Home
2/23/2022
Chicago State
W 85-64
Away
2/26/2022
Sam Houston
-
Home
3/3/2022
Utah Valley
-
Home
3/5/2022
Dixie State
-
Home
Sam Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Utah Valley
L 57-54
Home
2/12/2022
Chicago State
W 72-59
Away
2/17/2022
Abilene Christian
W 75-71
Home
2/19/2022
UT Rio Grande Valley
W 67-61
Away
2/24/2022
SFA
L 69-67
Away
2/26/2022
Grand Canyon
-
Away
3/3/2022
Tarleton State
-
Home
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Sam Houston State at Grand Canyon
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)