How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 29, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Sam Houston State Bearkats forward Tristan Ikpe (12) shoots over Texas Longhorns guards Courtney Ramey (3) and Andrew Jones (1) during the first half at Gregory Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-7, 9-5 WAC) host the Sam Houston Bearkats (17-12, 12-4 WAC) in a matchup of WAC rivals at Grand Canyon University Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
  Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena

Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston

  • The Antelopes average 68.9 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 64.1 the Bearkats allow.
  • The Bearkats score 10.5 more points per game (70.0) than the Antelopes give up (59.5).
  • The Antelopes make 43.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Bearkats have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
  • The Bearkats are shooting 42.8% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 38.9% the Antelopes' opponents have shot this season.

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

  • The Antelopes leader in points and assists is Jovan Blacksher Jr., who scores 16.8 points per game along with 4.0 assists.
  • Yvan Ouedraogo is Grand Canyon's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 6.6 boards in each contest while scoring 4.0 points per game.
  • The Antelopes get the most three-point shooting production out of Blacksher, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
  • Blacksher is Grand Canyon's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Dima Zdor leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Sam Houston Players to Watch

  • Savion Flagg sits atop the Bearkats leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 19.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
  • Jaden Ray's assist statline leads Sam Houston; he records 4.0 assists per game.
  • Flagg is reliable from deep and leads the Bearkats with 2.4 made threes per game.
  • Javion May (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Sam Houston while Tristan Ikpe (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grand Canyon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

Utah Valley

W 79-69

Away

2/12/2022

Dixie State

L 61-60

Away

2/16/2022

Cal Baptist

W 65-60

Away

2/19/2022

New Mexico State

L 82-66

Home

2/23/2022

Chicago State

W 85-64

Away

2/26/2022

Sam Houston

-

Home

3/3/2022

Utah Valley

-

Home

3/5/2022

Dixie State

-

Home

Sam Houston Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Utah Valley

L 57-54

Home

2/12/2022

Chicago State

W 72-59

Away

2/17/2022

Abilene Christian

W 75-71

Home

2/19/2022

UT Rio Grande Valley

W 67-61

Away

2/24/2022

SFA

L 69-67

Away

2/26/2022

Grand Canyon

-

Away

3/3/2022

Tarleton State

-

Home

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Sam Houston State at Grand Canyon

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV



