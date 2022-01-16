How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Tarleton State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 24, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) dribbles defended by Tarleton State Texans guard Freddy Hicks in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-2, 4-0 WAC) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Tarleton State Texans (8-10, 3-2 WAC) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Grand Canyon University Arena.

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Tarleton State

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena

Grand Canyon University Arena

Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Tarleton State

The Antelopes record 70.5 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 64.4 the Texans give up.

The Texans' 64.3 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 55.9 the Antelopes allow to opponents.

The Antelopes are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Texans allow to opponents.

The Texans have shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Antelopes have averaged.

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

The Antelopes leader in points and assists is Jovan Blacksher Jr., who scores 16.9 points per game along with 4.2 assists.

Gabe McGlothan is Grand Canyon's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.5 boards in each contest while scoring 10.7 points per game.

The Antelopes get the most three-point shooting production out of Blacksher, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.

Blacksher and McGlothan lead Grand Canyon on the defensive end, with Blacksher leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and McGlothan in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Tarleton State Players to Watch

Montre' Gipson's points (15.3 per game) and assists (2.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Texans' leaderboards.

Freddy Hicks' stat line of 5.6 rebounds, 10.6 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Tarleton State rebounding leaderboard.

Tahj Small makes 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Texans.

Tarleton State's leader in steals is Shamir Bogues with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Hicks with 0.8 per game.

Grand Canyon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 San Francisco W 49-48 Home 12/30/2021 Chicago State W 80-63 Home 1/6/2022 UT Rio Grande Valley W 84-70 Away 1/8/2022 Lamar W 2-0 Away 1/13/2022 Abilene Christian W 95-68 Home 1/15/2022 Tarleton State - Home 1/20/2022 SFA - Away 1/22/2022 Sam Houston - Away 1/29/2022 New Mexico State - Away 2/3/2022 Seattle U - Home 2/5/2022 Cal Baptist - Home

Tarleton State Schedule