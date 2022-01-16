How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Tarleton State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-2, 4-0 WAC) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Tarleton State Texans (8-10, 3-2 WAC) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Grand Canyon University Arena.
How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Tarleton State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Tarleton State
- The Antelopes record 70.5 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 64.4 the Texans give up.
- The Texans' 64.3 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 55.9 the Antelopes allow to opponents.
- The Antelopes are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Texans allow to opponents.
- The Texans have shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Antelopes have averaged.
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- The Antelopes leader in points and assists is Jovan Blacksher Jr., who scores 16.9 points per game along with 4.2 assists.
- Gabe McGlothan is Grand Canyon's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.5 boards in each contest while scoring 10.7 points per game.
- The Antelopes get the most three-point shooting production out of Blacksher, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
- Blacksher and McGlothan lead Grand Canyon on the defensive end, with Blacksher leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and McGlothan in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.
Tarleton State Players to Watch
- Montre' Gipson's points (15.3 per game) and assists (2.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Texans' leaderboards.
- Freddy Hicks' stat line of 5.6 rebounds, 10.6 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Tarleton State rebounding leaderboard.
- Tahj Small makes 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Texans.
- Tarleton State's leader in steals is Shamir Bogues with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Hicks with 0.8 per game.
Grand Canyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
San Francisco
W 49-48
Home
12/30/2021
Chicago State
W 80-63
Home
1/6/2022
UT Rio Grande Valley
W 84-70
Away
1/8/2022
Lamar
W 2-0
Away
1/13/2022
Abilene Christian
W 95-68
Home
1/15/2022
Tarleton State
-
Home
1/20/2022
SFA
-
Away
1/22/2022
Sam Houston
-
Away
1/29/2022
New Mexico State
-
Away
2/3/2022
Seattle U
-
Home
2/5/2022
Cal Baptist
-
Home
Tarleton State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/30/2021
Dixie State
W 83-69
Away
1/1/2022
Utah Valley
L 77-55
Away
1/6/2022
Sam Houston
W 75-64
Home
1/8/2022
SFA
W 77-71
Home
1/13/2022
New Mexico State
L 73-57
Away
1/15/2022
Grand Canyon
-
Away
1/20/2022
Cal Baptist
-
Home
1/22/2022
Seattle U
-
Home
1/26/2022
Lamar
-
Away
1/29/2022
UT Rio Grande Valley
-
Away
2/5/2022
Chicago State
-
Home