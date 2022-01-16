Skip to main content

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Tarleton State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 24, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) dribbles defended by Tarleton State Texans guard Freddy Hicks in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-2, 4-0 WAC) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Tarleton State Texans (8-10, 3-2 WAC) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Grand Canyon University Arena.

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Tarleton State

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Tarleton State

  • The Antelopes record 70.5 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 64.4 the Texans give up.
  • The Texans' 64.3 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 55.9 the Antelopes allow to opponents.
  • The Antelopes are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Texans allow to opponents.
  • The Texans have shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Antelopes have averaged.

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

  • The Antelopes leader in points and assists is Jovan Blacksher Jr., who scores 16.9 points per game along with 4.2 assists.
  • Gabe McGlothan is Grand Canyon's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.5 boards in each contest while scoring 10.7 points per game.
  • The Antelopes get the most three-point shooting production out of Blacksher, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
  • Blacksher and McGlothan lead Grand Canyon on the defensive end, with Blacksher leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and McGlothan in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Tarleton State Players to Watch

  • Montre' Gipson's points (15.3 per game) and assists (2.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Texans' leaderboards.
  • Freddy Hicks' stat line of 5.6 rebounds, 10.6 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Tarleton State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Tahj Small makes 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Texans.
  • Tarleton State's leader in steals is Shamir Bogues with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Hicks with 0.8 per game.

Grand Canyon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

San Francisco

W 49-48

Home

12/30/2021

Chicago State

W 80-63

Home

1/6/2022

UT Rio Grande Valley

W 84-70

Away

1/8/2022

Lamar

W 2-0

Away

1/13/2022

Abilene Christian

W 95-68

Home

1/15/2022

Tarleton State

-

Home

1/20/2022

SFA

-

Away

1/22/2022

Sam Houston

-

Away

1/29/2022

New Mexico State

-

Away

2/3/2022

Seattle U

-

Home

2/5/2022

Cal Baptist

-

Home

Tarleton State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/30/2021

Dixie State

W 83-69

Away

1/1/2022

Utah Valley

L 77-55

Away

1/6/2022

Sam Houston

W 75-64

Home

1/8/2022

SFA

W 77-71

Home

1/13/2022

New Mexico State

L 73-57

Away

1/15/2022

Grand Canyon

-

Away

1/20/2022

Cal Baptist

-

Home

1/22/2022

Seattle U

-

Home

1/26/2022

Lamar

-

Away

1/29/2022

UT Rio Grande Valley

-

Away

2/5/2022

Chicago State

-

Home

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Tarleton State at Grand Canyon

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

