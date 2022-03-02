How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
WAC foes square off when the Grand Canyon Antelopes (21-7, 10-5 WAC) host the Utah Valley Wolverines (19-9, 10-6 WAC) at Grand Canyon University Arena, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley
- The 68.8 points per game the Antelopes record are just 3.6 more points than the Wolverines allow (65.2).
- The Wolverines score 13.8 more points per game (72.6) than the Antelopes give up to opponents (58.8).
- The Antelopes are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
- The Wolverines have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Antelopes have averaged.
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Antelopes is Jovan Blacksher Jr., who scores 16.8 points and distributes 3.9 assists per game.
- Gabe McGlothan leads Grand Canyon in rebounding, grabbing 6.6 boards per game while also scoring 9.2 points a contest.
- Blacksher makes more threes per game than any other member of the Antelopes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Blacksher is Grand Canyon's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Dima Zdor leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.
Utah Valley Players to Watch
- Fardaws Aimaq records 19.2 points and 13.8 rebounds per game for the Wolverines, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Blaze Nield notches more assists than any other Utah Valley teammate with 3.9 per game. He also averages 7.4 points and pulls down 2.4 rebounds per game.
- Le'Tre Darthard is dependable from three-point range and leads the Wolverines with 1.5 made threes per game.
- Utah Valley's leader in steals is Nield (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aimaq (1.4 per game).
Grand Canyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Dixie State
L 61-60
Away
2/16/2022
Cal Baptist
W 65-60
Away
2/19/2022
New Mexico State
L 82-66
Home
2/23/2022
Chicago State
W 85-64
Away
2/26/2022
Sam Houston
W 67-41
Home
3/3/2022
Utah Valley
-
Home
3/5/2022
Dixie State
-
Home
Utah Valley Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
New Mexico State
W 72-68
Home
2/16/2022
Tarleton State
W 69-56
Away
2/19/2022
Dixie State
L 80-75
Away
2/24/2022
Seattle U
W 67-52
Home
2/26/2022
Cal Baptist
W 63-54
Home
3/3/2022
Grand Canyon
-
Away
3/5/2022
New Mexico State
-
Away
