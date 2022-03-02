Skip to main content

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; St. John s Red Storm forward Julian Champagnie (2) shoots over Utah Valley Wolverines center Fardaws Aimaq (11) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

WAC foes square off when the Grand Canyon Antelopes (21-7, 10-5 WAC) host the Utah Valley Wolverines (19-9, 10-6 WAC) at Grand Canyon University Arena, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley

Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley

  • The 68.8 points per game the Antelopes record are just 3.6 more points than the Wolverines allow (65.2).
  • The Wolverines score 13.8 more points per game (72.6) than the Antelopes give up to opponents (58.8).
  • The Antelopes are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
  • The Wolverines have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Antelopes have averaged.

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Antelopes is Jovan Blacksher Jr., who scores 16.8 points and distributes 3.9 assists per game.
  • Gabe McGlothan leads Grand Canyon in rebounding, grabbing 6.6 boards per game while also scoring 9.2 points a contest.
  • Blacksher makes more threes per game than any other member of the Antelopes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • Blacksher is Grand Canyon's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Dima Zdor leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Utah Valley Players to Watch

  • Fardaws Aimaq records 19.2 points and 13.8 rebounds per game for the Wolverines, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Blaze Nield notches more assists than any other Utah Valley teammate with 3.9 per game. He also averages 7.4 points and pulls down 2.4 rebounds per game.
  • Le'Tre Darthard is dependable from three-point range and leads the Wolverines with 1.5 made threes per game.
  • Utah Valley's leader in steals is Nield (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aimaq (1.4 per game).

Grand Canyon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Dixie State

L 61-60

Away

2/16/2022

Cal Baptist

W 65-60

Away

2/19/2022

New Mexico State

L 82-66

Home

2/23/2022

Chicago State

W 85-64

Away

2/26/2022

Sam Houston

W 67-41

Home

3/3/2022

Utah Valley

-

Home

3/5/2022

Dixie State

-

Home

Utah Valley Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

New Mexico State

W 72-68

Home

2/16/2022

Tarleton State

W 69-56

Away

2/19/2022

Dixie State

L 80-75

Away

2/24/2022

Seattle U

W 67-52

Home

2/26/2022

Cal Baptist

W 63-54

Home

3/3/2022

Grand Canyon

-

Away

3/5/2022

New Mexico State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Utah Valley at Grand Canyon

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
