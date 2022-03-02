How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

WAC foes square off when the Grand Canyon Antelopes (21-7, 10-5 WAC) host the Utah Valley Wolverines (19-9, 10-6 WAC) at Grand Canyon University Arena, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena

Grand Canyon University Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley

The 68.8 points per game the Antelopes record are just 3.6 more points than the Wolverines allow (65.2).

The Wolverines score 13.8 more points per game (72.6) than the Antelopes give up to opponents (58.8).

The Antelopes are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Wolverines allow to opponents.

The Wolverines have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Antelopes have averaged.

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Antelopes is Jovan Blacksher Jr., who scores 16.8 points and distributes 3.9 assists per game.

Gabe McGlothan leads Grand Canyon in rebounding, grabbing 6.6 boards per game while also scoring 9.2 points a contest.

Blacksher makes more threes per game than any other member of the Antelopes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Blacksher is Grand Canyon's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Dima Zdor leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Utah Valley Players to Watch

Fardaws Aimaq records 19.2 points and 13.8 rebounds per game for the Wolverines, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Blaze Nield notches more assists than any other Utah Valley teammate with 3.9 per game. He also averages 7.4 points and pulls down 2.4 rebounds per game.

Le'Tre Darthard is dependable from three-point range and leads the Wolverines with 1.5 made threes per game.

Utah Valley's leader in steals is Nield (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aimaq (1.4 per game).

Grand Canyon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 Dixie State L 61-60 Away 2/16/2022 Cal Baptist W 65-60 Away 2/19/2022 New Mexico State L 82-66 Home 2/23/2022 Chicago State W 85-64 Away 2/26/2022 Sam Houston W 67-41 Home 3/3/2022 Utah Valley - Home 3/5/2022 Dixie State - Home

Utah Valley Schedule