Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket Grand Canyon Antelopes forward Gabe McGlothan (30) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of streaking teams square off when the Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-0) host the Wyoming Cowboys (3-0) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. The Antelopes will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Cowboys, who have won three straight.

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Wyoming

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena

Grand Canyon University Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Wyoming

Last year, the Antelopes averaged the same number of points per game that the Cowboys gave up (75.5).

The Cowboys scored 14.5 more points per game last year (76.6) than the Antelopes allowed their opponents to score (62.1).

The Antelopes shot 49.0% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 47.8% the Cowboys allowed to opponents.

The Cowboys shot at a 45.0% clip from the field last season, 6.5 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Antelopes averaged.

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Asbjorn Midtgaard accumulated 14.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. dispensed 5.3 assists per game while scoring 12 PPG.

Blacksher hit an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Blacksher and Midtgaard were defensive standouts last season, with Blacksher averaging 1.5 steals per game and Midtgaard collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.

Wyoming Players to Watch

Hunter Maldonado pulled down 6.8 rebounds and distributed 4.6 assists per game along with scoring 12.5 points per contest last season.

Marcus Williams dropped 14.8 points a game in addition to his 2.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Xavier Dusell hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Williams averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Hunter Thompson notched 0.5 blocks per contest.

Grand Canyon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Grambling W 74-53 Home 11/12/2021 North Florida W 65-51 Home 11/17/2021 Prairie View A&M W 91-64 Home 11/22/2021 Wyoming - Home 11/24/2021 Life Pacific - Home 11/27/2021 Pepperdine - Away 11/29/2021 Loyola Marymount (CA) - Away 12/2/2021 UTSA - Home 12/5/2021 Mississippi Valley State - Home

Wyoming Schedule