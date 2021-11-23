How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of streaking teams square off when the Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-0) host the Wyoming Cowboys (3-0) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. The Antelopes will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Cowboys, who have won three straight.
How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Wyoming
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Wyoming
- Last year, the Antelopes averaged the same number of points per game that the Cowboys gave up (75.5).
- The Cowboys scored 14.5 more points per game last year (76.6) than the Antelopes allowed their opponents to score (62.1).
- The Antelopes shot 49.0% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 47.8% the Cowboys allowed to opponents.
- The Cowboys shot at a 45.0% clip from the field last season, 6.5 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Antelopes averaged.
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Asbjorn Midtgaard accumulated 14.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season.
- Jovan Blacksher Jr. dispensed 5.3 assists per game while scoring 12 PPG.
- Blacksher hit an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Blacksher and Midtgaard were defensive standouts last season, with Blacksher averaging 1.5 steals per game and Midtgaard collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Hunter Maldonado pulled down 6.8 rebounds and distributed 4.6 assists per game along with scoring 12.5 points per contest last season.
- Marcus Williams dropped 14.8 points a game in addition to his 2.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
- Xavier Dusell hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Williams averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Hunter Thompson notched 0.5 blocks per contest.
Grand Canyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Grambling
W 74-53
Home
11/12/2021
North Florida
W 65-51
Home
11/17/2021
Prairie View A&M
W 91-64
Home
11/22/2021
Wyoming
-
Home
11/24/2021
Life Pacific
-
Home
11/27/2021
Pepperdine
-
Away
11/29/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Away
12/2/2021
UTSA
-
Home
12/5/2021
Mississippi Valley State
-
Home
Wyoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Detroit Mercy
W 85-47
Home
11/14/2021
UAPB
W 85-45
Home
11/18/2021
Washington
W 77-72
Away
11/22/2021
Grand Canyon
-
Away
11/26/2021
Hastings
-
Home
11/29/2021
CSU Fullerton
-
Away
12/2/2021
Denver
-
Home
12/4/2021
McNeese
-
Home
12/8/2021
Arizona
-
Away