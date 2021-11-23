Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket Grand Canyon Antelopes forward Gabe McGlothan (30) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket Grand Canyon Antelopes forward Gabe McGlothan (30) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

    A pair of streaking teams square off when the Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-0) host the Wyoming Cowboys (3-0) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. The Antelopes will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Cowboys, who have won three straight.

    How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Wyoming

    • Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX
    • Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Wyoming

    • Last year, the Antelopes averaged the same number of points per game that the Cowboys gave up (75.5).
    • The Cowboys scored 14.5 more points per game last year (76.6) than the Antelopes allowed their opponents to score (62.1).
    • The Antelopes shot 49.0% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 47.8% the Cowboys allowed to opponents.
    • The Cowboys shot at a 45.0% clip from the field last season, 6.5 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Antelopes averaged.

    Grand Canyon Players to Watch

    • Asbjorn Midtgaard accumulated 14.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season.
    • Jovan Blacksher Jr. dispensed 5.3 assists per game while scoring 12 PPG.
    • Blacksher hit an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Blacksher and Midtgaard were defensive standouts last season, with Blacksher averaging 1.5 steals per game and Midtgaard collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.

    Wyoming Players to Watch

    • Hunter Maldonado pulled down 6.8 rebounds and distributed 4.6 assists per game along with scoring 12.5 points per contest last season.
    • Marcus Williams dropped 14.8 points a game in addition to his 2.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
    • Xavier Dusell hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Williams averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Hunter Thompson notched 0.5 blocks per contest.

    Grand Canyon Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Grambling

    W 74-53

    Home

    11/12/2021

    North Florida

    W 65-51

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    W 91-64

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Life Pacific

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Pepperdine

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    UTSA

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    -

    Home

    Wyoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Detroit Mercy

    W 85-47

    Home

    11/14/2021

    UAPB

    W 85-45

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Washington

    W 77-72

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Grand Canyon

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Hastings

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    CSU Fullerton

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Denver

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    McNeese

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Wyoming at Grand Canyon

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 17, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) shoots a three-pointer as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Kings

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) scores over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket against North Carolina Central's Kris Monroe during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211116 Ncc Iowa Mbb 023 Jpg
    College Basketball

    Western Michigan vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket against North Carolina Central's Kris Monroe during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211116 Ncc Iowa Mbb 023 Jpg
    College Basketball

    Iowa vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) drives between San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) and guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Staples Center. The Lakers win 114-106. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) shoots a three-point shot during the first half against the Elon Phoenix at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cal vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) shoots a three-point shot during the first half against the Elon Phoenix at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Florida vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and guard Devin Booker (1) defend Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and running back Leonard Fournette (7) walk off the fields after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    48 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy