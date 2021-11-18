Green Bay vs. UNC Greensboro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch Green Bay vs. UNC Greensboro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Green Bay Phoenix (0-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Greensboro Coliseum.

    How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Green Bay

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Greensboro Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    UNC Greensboro vs Green Bay Betting Information

    UNC Greensboro

    -9

    124 points

    Key Stats for UNC Greensboro vs. Green Bay

    • Last year, the 73 points per game the Spartans put up were only 3.5 fewer points than the Phoenix gave up (76.5).
    • The Phoenix's 71.6 points per game last year were only 4.3 more points than the 67.3 the Spartans gave up.
    • Last season, the Spartans had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.2% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Phoenix's opponents made.
    • The Phoenix shot 43.5% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 41.7% the Spartans' opponents shot last season.

    UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

    • Keyshaun Langley averaged 10.0 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds per contest last year.
    • Mohammed Abdulsalam posted a team-best 6.9 rebounds per contest last year. He also put up 6.6 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 51.3% from the field.
    • Hayden Koval averaged 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he put up 0.3 steals and 1.9 blocks.
    • Kaleb Hunter posted 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game last year, shooting 42.2% from the floor.

    Green Bay Players to Watch

    • Amari Davis averaged 17.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game last season.
    • Emmanuel Ansong pulled down 5.3 rebounds per game, while Lucas Stieber notched 4.0 assists per contest.
    • PJ Pipes knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
    • Davis averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Stieber collected 0.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Green Bay at UNC-Greensboro

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

