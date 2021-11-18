Green Bay vs. UNC Greensboro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Green Bay vs. UNC Greensboro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Green Bay Phoenix (0-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Greensboro Coliseum.
How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Green Bay
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Greensboro Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UNC Greensboro
-9
124 points
Key Stats for UNC Greensboro vs. Green Bay
- Last year, the 73 points per game the Spartans put up were only 3.5 fewer points than the Phoenix gave up (76.5).
- The Phoenix's 71.6 points per game last year were only 4.3 more points than the 67.3 the Spartans gave up.
- Last season, the Spartans had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.2% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Phoenix's opponents made.
- The Phoenix shot 43.5% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 41.7% the Spartans' opponents shot last season.
UNC Greensboro Players to Watch
- Keyshaun Langley averaged 10.0 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds per contest last year.
- Mohammed Abdulsalam posted a team-best 6.9 rebounds per contest last year. He also put up 6.6 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 51.3% from the field.
- Hayden Koval averaged 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he put up 0.3 steals and 1.9 blocks.
- Kaleb Hunter posted 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game last year, shooting 42.2% from the floor.
Green Bay Players to Watch
- Amari Davis averaged 17.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game last season.
- Emmanuel Ansong pulled down 5.3 rebounds per game, while Lucas Stieber notched 4.0 assists per contest.
- PJ Pipes knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
- Davis averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Stieber collected 0.9 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
18
2021
Green Bay at UNC-Greensboro
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)