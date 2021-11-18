Green Bay vs. UNC Greensboro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Green Bay Phoenix (0-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Greensboro Coliseum.

How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Green Bay

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Total UNC Greensboro -9 124 points

Key Stats for UNC Greensboro vs. Green Bay

Last year, the 73 points per game the Spartans put up were only 3.5 fewer points than the Phoenix gave up (76.5).

The Phoenix's 71.6 points per game last year were only 4.3 more points than the 67.3 the Spartans gave up.

Last season, the Spartans had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.2% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Phoenix's opponents made.

The Phoenix shot 43.5% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 41.7% the Spartans' opponents shot last season.

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

Keyshaun Langley averaged 10.0 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds per contest last year.

Mohammed Abdulsalam posted a team-best 6.9 rebounds per contest last year. He also put up 6.6 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 51.3% from the field.

Hayden Koval averaged 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he put up 0.3 steals and 1.9 blocks.

Kaleb Hunter posted 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game last year, shooting 42.2% from the floor.

