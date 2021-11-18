How to Watch Green Bay vs UNC-Greensboro  in Men's College Basketball

Green Bay looks for its first college basketball win of the year when it heads down to Florida to play UNC-Greensboro in the first game of the Jersey Mike's Classic.

Green Bay heads south on Thursday to Florida looking to snap its two-game losing streak as it plays the first of three games in the Jersey Mike's Classic.

How to Watch Green Bay vs UNC-Greensboro Today:

Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Green Bay vs UNC-Greensboro game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has not been a great start to the season for Green Bay, as it lost a tough 81-77 game to Indiana State and then was blown out by Wisconsin in its second game. The Phoenix will hope a trip to warmer weather will heat up their game and help them pick up a few wins.

First up for the Phoenix will be UNC-Greensboro, a team that is coming in with three straight wins.

The Spartans are undefeated as they head down to Florida, but it has not been easy. They beat North Carolina A&T by four, Northern Kentucky by one and Coppin State by seven.

The wins haven't been dominant, but their record remains perfect.

After this game, these two schools will play two more games over the weekend in Florida before they head back up north.

Regional restrictions may apply.