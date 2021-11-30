Publish date:
How to Watch Morgan State vs. Hampton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Morgan State Bears (2-5) take a five-game losing streak into a road matchup with the Hampton Pirates (2-5), losers of five straight as well. The contest begins at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 29, 2021.
- Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Morgan State
-4.5
145.5 points
Key Stats for Hampton vs. Morgan State
- The Bears put up 12.9 more points per game (80.9) than the Pirates give up (68.0).
- The Pirates score an average of 66.3 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 77.1 the Bears allow to opponents.
- This season, the Bears have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Pirates' opponents have hit.
- The Pirates have shot at a 39.7% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points below the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
Morgan State Players to Watch
- Sheryn Devonish is tops on the Bears at 4.4 assists per contest, while also posting 4.0 rebounds and 7.7 points.
- Lagio Grantsaan paces his team in rebounds per contest (4.7), and also posts 10.1 points and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Keith McGee puts up a team-leading 13.4 points per game. He is also putting up 1.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists, shooting 55.7% from the field and 43.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Isaiah Burke posts 10.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- De'Torrion Ware is averaging 10.6 points, 0.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.
Hampton Players to Watch
- Russell Dean is the Pirates' top assist man (4.0 per game), and he puts up 13.4 points and 3.3 rebounds.
- Najee Garvin is averaging team highs in points (14.7 per game) and rebounds (5.9). And he is delivering 1.3 assists, making 42.4% of his shots from the floor.
- Deangelo Epps gets the Pirates 6.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Pirates get 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Rio Haskett.
- The Pirates get 5.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Raymond Bethea Jr..
