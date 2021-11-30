Nov 29, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard D.J. Carton (3) dribbles past Morgan State Bears guard Isaiah Burke (2)during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Morgan State Bears (2-5) take a five-game losing streak into a road matchup with the Hampton Pirates (2-5), losers of five straight as well. The contest begins at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 29, 2021.

How to Watch Hampton vs. Morgan State

Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021

Monday, November 29, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Talmadge L. Hill Field House

Talmadge L. Hill Field House Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Morgan State -4.5 145.5 points

Key Stats for Hampton vs. Morgan State

The Bears put up 12.9 more points per game (80.9) than the Pirates give up (68.0).

The Pirates score an average of 66.3 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 77.1 the Bears allow to opponents.

This season, the Bears have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Pirates' opponents have hit.

The Pirates have shot at a 39.7% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points below the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Morgan State Players to Watch

Sheryn Devonish is tops on the Bears at 4.4 assists per contest, while also posting 4.0 rebounds and 7.7 points.

Lagio Grantsaan paces his team in rebounds per contest (4.7), and also posts 10.1 points and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Keith McGee puts up a team-leading 13.4 points per game. He is also putting up 1.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists, shooting 55.7% from the field and 43.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Isaiah Burke posts 10.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

De'Torrion Ware is averaging 10.6 points, 0.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Hampton Players to Watch