Hampton vs. Norfolk State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    • November 29, 2021
    How to Watch Hampton vs. Norfolk State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) drives to the basket against Norfolk State Spartans forward Kris Bankston (30) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

    The Hampton Pirates (2-4) will visit the Norfolk State Spartans (6-1) after losing three straight road games. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

    How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Hampton

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Arena: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
    Norfolk State vs Hampton Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Norfolk State

    -4.5

    145 points

    Key Stats for Norfolk State vs. Hampton

    • Last year, the Spartans recorded only 0.4 more points per game (73.6) than the Pirates gave up (73.2).
    • The Pirates scored an average of 68.8 points per game last year, just 0.9 fewer points than the 69.7 the Spartans allowed to opponents.
    • The Spartans made 42.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
    • The Pirates shot at a 43.1% rate from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Spartans averaged.

    Norfolk State Players to Watch

    • Devante Carter paced his team in points (14.9), rebounds (5.1) and assists (4) per game last year, shooting 40.9% from the floor. At the other end, he put up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Joe Bryant Jr. put up 11.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he delivered 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.
    • Kyonze Chavis put up 7.5 points, 1.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest last year.
    • J.J. Matthews posted 8.3 points, 0.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest last season.
    • Kashaun Hicks posted 8 points, 0.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game last season.

    Hampton Players to Watch

    • Russell Dean is the Pirates' top assist man (4 per game), and he contributes 13.3 points and 3.8 rebounds.
    • Najee Garvin is the Pirates' top scorer (15.5 points per game) and rebounder (6), and contributes 1.3 assists.
    • Raymond Bethea Jr. is posting 6.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 35.5% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Pirates receive 6.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Deangelo Epps.
    • The Pirates receive 5.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Rio Haskett.

    How To Watch

    Hampton at Norfolk State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
