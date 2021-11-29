Hampton vs. Norfolk State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) drives to the basket against Norfolk State Spartans forward Kris Bankston (30) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Hampton Pirates (2-4) will visit the Norfolk State Spartans (6-1) after losing three straight road games. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Hampton

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall

Favorite Spread Total Norfolk State -4.5 145 points

Key Stats for Norfolk State vs. Hampton

Last year, the Spartans recorded only 0.4 more points per game (73.6) than the Pirates gave up (73.2).

The Pirates scored an average of 68.8 points per game last year, just 0.9 fewer points than the 69.7 the Spartans allowed to opponents.

The Spartans made 42.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

The Pirates shot at a 43.1% rate from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Spartans averaged.

Norfolk State Players to Watch

Devante Carter paced his team in points (14.9), rebounds (5.1) and assists (4) per game last year, shooting 40.9% from the floor. At the other end, he put up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Joe Bryant Jr. put up 11.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he delivered 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Kyonze Chavis put up 7.5 points, 1.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest last year.

J.J. Matthews posted 8.3 points, 0.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest last season.

Kashaun Hicks posted 8 points, 0.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game last season.

Hampton Players to Watch