Hampton vs. Norfolk State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Hampton vs. Norfolk State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Hampton Pirates (2-4) will visit the Norfolk State Spartans (6-1) after losing three straight road games. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 28, 2021.
How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Hampton
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Norfolk State
-4.5
145 points
Key Stats for Norfolk State vs. Hampton
- Last year, the Spartans recorded only 0.4 more points per game (73.6) than the Pirates gave up (73.2).
- The Pirates scored an average of 68.8 points per game last year, just 0.9 fewer points than the 69.7 the Spartans allowed to opponents.
- The Spartans made 42.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
- The Pirates shot at a 43.1% rate from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Spartans averaged.
Norfolk State Players to Watch
- Devante Carter paced his team in points (14.9), rebounds (5.1) and assists (4) per game last year, shooting 40.9% from the floor. At the other end, he put up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Joe Bryant Jr. put up 11.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he delivered 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Kyonze Chavis put up 7.5 points, 1.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest last year.
- J.J. Matthews posted 8.3 points, 0.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest last season.
- Kashaun Hicks posted 8 points, 0.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game last season.
Hampton Players to Watch
- Russell Dean is the Pirates' top assist man (4 per game), and he contributes 13.3 points and 3.8 rebounds.
- Najee Garvin is the Pirates' top scorer (15.5 points per game) and rebounder (6), and contributes 1.3 assists.
- Raymond Bethea Jr. is posting 6.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 35.5% of his shots from the floor.
- The Pirates receive 6.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Deangelo Epps.
- The Pirates receive 5.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Rio Haskett.
How To Watch
November
28
2021
Hampton at Norfolk State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)