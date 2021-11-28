Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Hampton at Norfolk State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Hampton will hit the road to take on Norfolk State in what could be an entertaining Sunday evening matchup.
    On Sunday, there are a few basketball games flying under the radar that fans should consider watching. Hampton hitting the road to take on Norfolk State is one of those matchups.

    How to Watch Hampton at Norfolk State in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Hampton at Norfolk State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Pirates have gone just 2-4. They need to find a way to string some wins together to get back into the standings race. Beating a team like Norfolk State would be a nice way to get a winning streak started.

    On the other side, the Spartans are coming into this game with an impressive 6-1 record. They have looked strong from the very beginning of the season. In its last outing, Norfolk State was able to defeat Regent University by a final score of 95-20.

    Make sure to tune into this matchup to see who comes out on top. Norfolk State should definitely be the favorite, but this would be a massive win for Hampton. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Hampton at Norfolk State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

    Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) drives to the basket against Norfolk State Spartans guard Tyrese Jenkins (5) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
