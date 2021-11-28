How to Watch Hampton at Norfolk State in Men's College Basketball

Hampton will hit the road to take on Norfolk State in what could be an entertaining Sunday evening matchup.

How to Watch Hampton at Norfolk State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

So far this season, the Pirates have gone just 2-4. They need to find a way to string some wins together to get back into the standings race. Beating a team like Norfolk State would be a nice way to get a winning streak started.

On the other side, the Spartans are coming into this game with an impressive 6-1 record. They have looked strong from the very beginning of the season. In its last outing, Norfolk State was able to defeat Regent University by a final score of 95-20.

Make sure to tune into this matchup to see who comes out on top. Norfolk State should definitely be the favorite, but this would be a massive win for Hampton.

