How to Watch Hartford at Stony Brook

Stony Brook will look to beat a Hartford team that has won three straight games for the first time all season.

This is the first three-game winning streak all season for Hartford and it is hoping it can salvage what has been a rough season for the Hawks.

How to watch Hartford vs Stony Brook today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Watch the Hartford vs Stony Brook match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stony Brook has been decent this year. The Seawolves are coming off a loss to UMBC but they have won two of their last three games.

Despite being 8-16, the Hawks are .500 in conference play with a 6-6 record. They are No. 4 in the America East standings.

The Seawolves are No. 2 in the America East standings with a 7-6 conference record. Though Vermont is seemingly running away with the conference, this could be a good opportunity for Stony Brook to finish off the season strong.

Hartford will be looking to finish the year .500 or over in conference play and a win today will help with that.

Tune into SportsNet NY today at 5:30 p.m ET to catch all of the action between these two schools and see if Hartford can pull off the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.