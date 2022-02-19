Skip to main content

How to Watch Hartford at Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stony Brook will look to beat a Hartford team that has won three straight games for the first time all season.

This is the first three-game winning streak all season for Hartford and it is hoping it can salvage what has been a rough season for the Hawks.

How to watch Hartford vs Stony Brook today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Watch the Hartford vs Stony Brook match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stony Brook has been decent this year. The Seawolves are coming off a loss to UMBC but they have won two of their last three games.

Despite being 8-16, the Hawks are .500 in conference play with a 6-6 record. They are No. 4 in the America East standings.

The Seawolves are No. 2 in the America East standings with a 7-6 conference record. Though Vermont is seemingly running away with the conference, this could be a good opportunity for Stony Brook to finish off the season strong.

Hartford will be looking to finish the year .500 or over in conference play and a win today will help with that.

Tune into SportsNet NY today at 5:30 p.m ET to catch all of the action between these two schools and see if Hartford can pull off the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Hartford vs Stony Brook

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
5:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Dec 1, 2020; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) drives the ball against Hartford Hawks guard Moses Flowers (4) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
