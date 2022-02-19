Skip to main content

How to Watch Hartford vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 1, 2020; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) drives the ball against Hartford Hawks guard Moses Flowers (4) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Hartford Hawks (8-16, 6-6 America East) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Stony Brook Seawolves (15-11, 7-6 America East) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The game airs at 5:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Hartford

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY
  • Arena: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stony Brook vs Hartford Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Stony Brook

-3.5

147 points

Key Stats for Stony Brook vs. Hartford

  • The 73.1 points per game the Seawolves record are only one more point than the Hawks give up (72.1).
  • The Hawks score 5.4 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Seawolves allow their opponents to score (74.1).
  • The Seawolves make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • The Hawks' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Seawolves have allowed to their opponents.

Stony Brook Players to Watch

  • Tykei Greene averages a team-best 7.5 rebounds per game. He is also posting 12.6 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 51.3% from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Anthony Roberts posts 16.1 points and 2.4 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.2 rebounds, shooting 41.6% from the field and 32.8% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Jahlil Jenkins averages a team-leading 2.9 assists per game. He is also posting 13.5 points and 1.6 rebounds, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 37.2% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Frankie Policelli is posting 7.9 points, 1.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
  • Juan Felix Rodriguez puts up 6.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Hartford Players to Watch

  • Moses Flowers is the Hawks' top rebounder (6.5 per game), and he contributes 14.1 points and 1.8 assists.
  • Hunter Marks gets the Hawks 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
  • David Shriver is posting 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per contest.
  • The Hawks get 7.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from DJ Mitchell.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Hartford at Stony Brook

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

