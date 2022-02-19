How to Watch Hartford vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hartford Hawks (8-16, 6-6 America East) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Stony Brook Seawolves (15-11, 7-6 America East) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The game airs at 5:30 PM ET.

Favorite Spread Total Stony Brook -3.5 147 points

Key Stats for Stony Brook vs. Hartford

The 73.1 points per game the Seawolves record are only one more point than the Hawks give up (72.1).

The Hawks score 5.4 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Seawolves allow their opponents to score (74.1).

The Seawolves make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

The Hawks' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Seawolves have allowed to their opponents.

Stony Brook Players to Watch

Tykei Greene averages a team-best 7.5 rebounds per game. He is also posting 12.6 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 51.3% from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Anthony Roberts posts 16.1 points and 2.4 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.2 rebounds, shooting 41.6% from the field and 32.8% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jahlil Jenkins averages a team-leading 2.9 assists per game. He is also posting 13.5 points and 1.6 rebounds, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 37.2% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Frankie Policelli is posting 7.9 points, 1.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Juan Felix Rodriguez puts up 6.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Hartford Players to Watch