How to Watch Hartford vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Hartford Hawks (8-16, 6-6 America East) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Stony Brook Seawolves (15-11, 7-6 America East) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The game airs at 5:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
Arena: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
Stony Brook
-3.5
147 points
Key Stats for Stony Brook vs. Hartford
- The 73.1 points per game the Seawolves record are only one more point than the Hawks give up (72.1).
- The Hawks score 5.4 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Seawolves allow their opponents to score (74.1).
- The Seawolves make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- The Hawks' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Seawolves have allowed to their opponents.
Stony Brook Players to Watch
- Tykei Greene averages a team-best 7.5 rebounds per game. He is also posting 12.6 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 51.3% from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Anthony Roberts posts 16.1 points and 2.4 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.2 rebounds, shooting 41.6% from the field and 32.8% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jahlil Jenkins averages a team-leading 2.9 assists per game. He is also posting 13.5 points and 1.6 rebounds, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 37.2% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Frankie Policelli is posting 7.9 points, 1.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
- Juan Felix Rodriguez puts up 6.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
Hartford Players to Watch
- Moses Flowers is the Hawks' top rebounder (6.5 per game), and he contributes 14.1 points and 1.8 assists.
- Hunter Marks gets the Hawks 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- David Shriver is posting 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per contest.
- The Hawks get 7.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from DJ Mitchell.
