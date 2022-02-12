How to Watch Harvard at Penn in Men's College Basketball

Ivy League rival Harvard and Pennsylvania battle it out on the court in men's basketball on Saturday afternoon.

Harvard is over .500 in its overall record of 11-9, but the Crimson are under the .500 mark in their conference record of 3-5. They are just 1-4 in their last five games losing two back to back to Yale in their last two.

The Crimson are led by Noah Kirkwood and Chris Ledlum. Kirkwood averages a team-high 17.4 points per game. He also adds 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 3.2 assists per game. Ledlum leads the team in rebounds with 9.3 per game.

How to Watch Harvard Crimson at Penn Quakers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Live stream the Harvard Crimson at Penn Quakers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pennsylvania is the No. 2 team in the Ivy League. Despite an overall record under .500 at 10-12, the Quakers are 7-2 inside of their conference. They are also currently on a four-game winning streak after beating Yale, Harvard, Columbia, and Cornell.

The team is led by Jordan Dingle and Max Martz. Dingle averages a team-high 19.5 points per game. He also chips in 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Martz averages 10.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

These two teams saw each other just four games ago. Pennsylvania came away with the 78-74 win on the back of 31 points from Jordan Dingle. Harvard's Kirkwood also had 27 points in the loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.