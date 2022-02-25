The No. 2 team in the Ivy League, Princeton, looks to jump to the No. 1 spot with a win over Harvard in this matchup on Friday night.

Harvard is the No. 4 ranked team in the Ivy League. The Crimson are 13-10 overall this season and just 5-6 inside of conference play. They are on a two-game winning streak after beating Columbia and Cornell.

That winning streak snapped a three-game losing streak for the team as well. They look to continue that here. Noah Kirkwood leads the team with 18.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.

How to Watch Harvard Crimson at Princeton Tigers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

Princeton is the No. 2 ranked team in the same conference as Harvard. With no one in the Ivy League being ranked nationally, it is likely that the only tournament spot up for grabs is the winner of the conference title.

The Tigers are 19-5 overall this season and 9-2 in conference play. They are half a game behind Yale for the lead. Tosan Evbuomwan leads Princeton with 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.

The last time these two teams were supposed to play, the game got postponed. Now, these two teams play each other in back-to-back games with one on each home court that will be favored to win. Princeton needs to come away with this win.

