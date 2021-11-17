Skip to main content
    November 17, 2021
    How to Watch Harvard at Albany (N.Y.) in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Great Danes are searching for their first win of the college basketball season when they take on the Crimson.
    The Harvard men's basketball team (1-1) hits the road on Wednesday to face Albany (0-2) in a non-conference matchup.

    Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live Stream Harvard at Albany (N.Y.) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Crimson are coming off of a 90-87 overtime loss to Iona, a team that currently has the best KenPom rating of any team in the MAAC. Harvard got to overtime thanks to a three from Luka Sakota with 0.2 seconds left, but couldn't get past the Gauls in the OT period.

    Chris Ledlum and Noah Kirkwood both are averaging over 20 points per game in the early going for Harvard, with 24.0 and 23.0 respectively.

    As for Albany, the Great Danes are winless on the young season, losing to Towson and La Salle. But that loss to La Salle was a close one, as the team lost by just three.

    De'Vondre Perry had 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting in the loss, but Albany's bench shot a combined 0-for-12. The team entered the half with a 36-23 deficit. The Great Danes fought back but couldn't get all the way there.

    These teams haven't faced off in over a decade, with the teams splitting the four previous meetings.

