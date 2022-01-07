Skip to main content

How to Watch Harvard vs. Brown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Harvard Crimson (8-4, 0-0 Ivy League) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Brown Bears (8-8, 0-0 Ivy League) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Harvard vs. Brown

  • Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Harvard vs. Brown

  • The Crimson score 8.4 more points per game (76.1) than the Bears give up (67.7).
  • The Bears score an average of 71.8 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 68 the Crimson allow.
  • The Crimson are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Bears allow to opponents.
  • The Bears have shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Crimson have averaged.

Harvard Players to Watch

  • Chris Ledlum leads the Crimson in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 15.8 points and 9.4 boards per game.
  • Noah Kirkwood leads Harvard in assists, averaging 3.1 per game while also scoring 15.6 points per contest.
  • Luka Sakota leads the Crimson in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Kirkwood is Harvard's leader in steals, averaging 2.6 steals per game, while Idan Tretout leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Brown Players to Watch

  • Kino Lilly Jr.'s points (12.7 per game) and assists (2.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bears' leaderboards.
  • Tamenang Choh is at the top of the Brown rebounding leaderboard with 8.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 11.2 points and adds 2.1 assists per game.
  • Lilly is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Bears, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Brown's leader in steals is Dan Friday with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaylan Gainey with 1.6 per game.

Harvard Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/1/2021

Rhode Island

L 64-57

Home

12/4/2021

UMass

L 87-77

Away

12/6/2021

Babson

W 74-64

Home

12/19/2021

Holy Cross

W 62-54

Home

12/21/2021

Howard

W 77-69

Home

1/7/2022

Brown

-

Home

1/9/2022

Yale

-

Home

1/15/2022

Columbia

-

Away

1/17/2022

Dartmouth

-

Away

1/22/2022

Cornell

-

Away

1/28/2022

Pennsylvania

-

Home

Brown Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/7/2021

Merrimack

W 76-56

Away

12/10/2021

Vermont

L 70-65

Home

12/27/2021

Syracuse

L 93-62

Away

12/30/2021

Maryland

L 81-67

Away

1/2/2022

Pennsylvania

L 77-73

Away

1/7/2022

Harvard

-

Away

1/8/2022

Dartmouth

-

Away

1/15/2022

Princeton

-

Away

1/17/2022

Yale

-

Home

1/22/2022

Columbia

-

Away

1/29/2022

Cornell

-

Home

How To Watch

January
7
2022

Brown at Harvard

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

