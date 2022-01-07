Jan 2, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Nassir Little (5) reacts after drawing an offensive foul from Harvard Crimson guard Noah Kirkwood (10) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels won 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Harvard Crimson (8-4, 0-0 Ivy League) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Brown Bears (8-8, 0-0 Ivy League) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Harvard vs. Brown

Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022

Friday, January 7, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Harvard vs. Brown

The Crimson score 8.4 more points per game (76.1) than the Bears give up (67.7).

The Bears score an average of 71.8 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 68 the Crimson allow.

The Crimson are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Bears allow to opponents.

The Bears have shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Crimson have averaged.

Harvard Players to Watch

Chris Ledlum leads the Crimson in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 15.8 points and 9.4 boards per game.

Noah Kirkwood leads Harvard in assists, averaging 3.1 per game while also scoring 15.6 points per contest.

Luka Sakota leads the Crimson in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc.

Kirkwood is Harvard's leader in steals, averaging 2.6 steals per game, while Idan Tretout leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Brown Players to Watch

Kino Lilly Jr.'s points (12.7 per game) and assists (2.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bears' leaderboards.

Tamenang Choh is at the top of the Brown rebounding leaderboard with 8.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 11.2 points and adds 2.1 assists per game.

Lilly is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Bears, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Brown's leader in steals is Dan Friday with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaylan Gainey with 1.6 per game.

Harvard Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Rhode Island L 64-57 Home 12/4/2021 UMass L 87-77 Away 12/6/2021 Babson W 74-64 Home 12/19/2021 Holy Cross W 62-54 Home 12/21/2021 Howard W 77-69 Home 1/7/2022 Brown - Home 1/9/2022 Yale - Home 1/15/2022 Columbia - Away 1/17/2022 Dartmouth - Away 1/22/2022 Cornell - Away 1/28/2022 Pennsylvania - Home

Brown Schedule