How to Watch Harvard vs. Brown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Harvard Crimson (8-4, 0-0 Ivy League) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Brown Bears (8-8, 0-0 Ivy League) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Harvard vs. Brown
- Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Harvard vs. Brown
- The Crimson score 8.4 more points per game (76.1) than the Bears give up (67.7).
- The Bears score an average of 71.8 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 68 the Crimson allow.
- The Crimson are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Bears allow to opponents.
- The Bears have shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Crimson have averaged.
Harvard Players to Watch
- Chris Ledlum leads the Crimson in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 15.8 points and 9.4 boards per game.
- Noah Kirkwood leads Harvard in assists, averaging 3.1 per game while also scoring 15.6 points per contest.
- Luka Sakota leads the Crimson in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Kirkwood is Harvard's leader in steals, averaging 2.6 steals per game, while Idan Tretout leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Brown Players to Watch
- Kino Lilly Jr.'s points (12.7 per game) and assists (2.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bears' leaderboards.
- Tamenang Choh is at the top of the Brown rebounding leaderboard with 8.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 11.2 points and adds 2.1 assists per game.
- Lilly is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Bears, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Brown's leader in steals is Dan Friday with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaylan Gainey with 1.6 per game.
Harvard Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Rhode Island
L 64-57
Home
12/4/2021
UMass
L 87-77
Away
12/6/2021
Babson
W 74-64
Home
12/19/2021
Holy Cross
W 62-54
Home
12/21/2021
Howard
W 77-69
Home
1/7/2022
Brown
-
Home
1/9/2022
Yale
-
Home
1/15/2022
Columbia
-
Away
1/17/2022
Dartmouth
-
Away
1/22/2022
Cornell
-
Away
1/28/2022
Pennsylvania
-
Home
Brown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
Merrimack
W 76-56
Away
12/10/2021
Vermont
L 70-65
Home
12/27/2021
Syracuse
L 93-62
Away
12/30/2021
Maryland
L 81-67
Away
1/2/2022
Pennsylvania
L 77-73
Away
1/7/2022
Harvard
-
Away
1/8/2022
Dartmouth
-
Away
1/15/2022
Princeton
-
Away
1/17/2022
Yale
-
Home
1/22/2022
Columbia
-
Away
1/29/2022
Cornell
-
Home