How to Watch Harvard at Dartmouth in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Harvard goes for its second straight win on Monday night when it travels to Dartmouth for an Ivy League battle.

Harvard picked up its first Ivy League win of the year on Saturday when it beat Columbia 91-82. The Crimson lost their league opener against Brown and then had their game with Yale postponed.

How to Watch Harvard at Dartmouth in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The loss to Brown snapped a three-game winning streak, but they got back in the win column with a victory against the Lions.

Monday they will look to start another winning streak and get above .500 in the Ivy League for the first time this year against a Dartmouth team coming off a loss to Penn on Saturday.

The loss came after the Big Green had beat Brown the game before. They now find themselves 1-2 in the Ivy League and just 4-10 overall.

Dartmouth started the year 3-1, but lost eight straight before its win against Brown. It has been a tough season for the Big Green, but their win against Brown showed that they are capable of winning games in the Ivy League.

Monday they will look to get another league win and send Harvard home with its second Ivy League loss of the year.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Harvard at Dartmouth

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
