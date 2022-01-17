How to Watch Harvard vs. Dartmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Harvard Crimson (9-5, 1-1 Ivy League) visit the Dartmouth Big Green (4-10, 1-2 Ivy League) in a matchup of Ivy League rivals at Lavietes Pavilion, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022.
How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Harvard
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Lavietes Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Harvard
-1.5
136.5 points
Key Stats for Dartmouth vs. Harvard
- The Crimson average 76.9 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 70.0 the Big Green allow.
- The Big Green average only 2.0 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Crimson allow their opponents to score (70.1).
- The Crimson make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Big Green have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
Harvard Players to Watch
- Chris Ledlum is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (9.3), and also puts up 15.8 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Luka Sakota posts 11.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Idan Tretout posts 9.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 37.1% from the floor.
- Kale Catchings averages 8.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 51.5% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
Dartmouth Players to Watch
- Brendan Barry is No. 1 on the Big Green in scoring (14.9 points per game) and assists (1.7), and produces 3.7 rebounds. He also puts up 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Aaryn Rai paces the Big Green in rebounding (6.8 per game) and assists (2.3), and averages 11.3 points. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Big Green receive 7.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Garrison Wade.
- The Big Green get 10.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Taurus Samuels.
- Ryan Cornish gets the Big Green 8.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
17
2022
Harvard at Dartmouth
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)