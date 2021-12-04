How to Watch Harvard at Massachusetts in Men's College Basketball

Massachusetts goes for its third straight win on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Harvard in men's college basketball.

Massachusetts, who not many people expected much from, has started the year 5-3 and has won three of its last four. The Minutemen have already beaten two Big Ten teams in Penn State and Rutgers and are playing good basketball.

How to Watch Harvard at UMass in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Harvard at UMass game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Saturday afternoon, they will look to keep their winning streak going when they take on a Harvard team that is coming off a loss to Rhode Island.

The loss to the Rams snapped a two-game winning streak for the Crimson and was just their third loss of the year. The other two losses were three-point defeats to Iona and Sienna.

Both of these teams have played pretty well this year, which should make this a great game.

UMass has surprised people this year and Harvard is always a solid team. This may not get the headlines on a great slate of Saturday basketball, but it is definitely worth watching.

Regional restrictions may apply.