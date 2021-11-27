Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Harvard Crimson (4-2) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Northeastern Huskies (3-3) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Harvard vs. Northeastern

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Lavietes Pavilion

Key Stats for Harvard vs. Northeastern

Harvard did not participate in games in 2020-21.

Northeastern Players to Watch

Shaquille Walters is at the top of the Huskies scoring leaderboard with 13.0 points per game. He also pulls down 6.0 rebounds and averages 2.3 assists per game.

Chris Doherty puts up a stat line of 8.8 rebounds, 12.3 points and 2.2 assists per game for Northeastern to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jahmyl Telfort has the top spot for assists with 2.7 per game, adding 12.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per outing.

Nikola Djogo is reliable from three-point range and leads the Huskies with 1.7 made threes per game.

Djogo's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) lead Northeastern on defense.

Harvard Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Iona L 90-87 Away 11/17/2021 Albany (NY) W 60-53 Away 11/20/2021 MIT W 98-52 Home 11/22/2021 Siena L 72-69 Away 11/24/2021 Colgate W 89-84 Home 11/27/2021 Northeastern - Home 12/1/2021 Rhode Island - Home 12/4/2021 UMass - Away 12/6/2021 Babson - Home 12/19/2021 Holy Cross - Home 12/21/2021 Howard - Home

Northeastern Schedule