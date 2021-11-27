Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Harvard vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The Harvard Crimson (4-2) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Northeastern Huskies (3-3) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Harvard vs. Northeastern

    Key Stats for Harvard vs. Northeastern

    • Harvard did not participate in games in 2020-21.

    Northeastern Players to Watch

    • Shaquille Walters is at the top of the Huskies scoring leaderboard with 13.0 points per game. He also pulls down 6.0 rebounds and averages 2.3 assists per game.
    • Chris Doherty puts up a stat line of 8.8 rebounds, 12.3 points and 2.2 assists per game for Northeastern to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jahmyl Telfort has the top spot for assists with 2.7 per game, adding 12.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per outing.
    • Nikola Djogo is reliable from three-point range and leads the Huskies with 1.7 made threes per game.
    • Djogo's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) lead Northeastern on defense.

    Harvard Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Iona

    L 90-87

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Albany (NY)

    W 60-53

    Away

    11/20/2021

    MIT

    W 98-52

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Siena

    L 72-69

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Colgate

    W 89-84

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Northeastern

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Rhode Island

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    UMass

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Babson

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Holy Cross

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Howard

    -

    Home

    Northeastern Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Georgia State

    L 83-64

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Boston University

    W 49-48

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Duquesne

    W 71-55

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Southern Illinois

    W 59-47

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Colorado State

    L 71-61

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Harvard

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Detroit Mercy

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Colgate

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    UMass

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Davidson

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Vermont

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Northeastern at Harvard

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
