How to Watch Harvard vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Harvard Crimson (4-2) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Northeastern Huskies (3-3) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Harvard vs. Northeastern
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Lavietes Pavilion
Key Stats for Harvard vs. Northeastern
- Harvard did not participate in games in 2020-21.
Northeastern Players to Watch
- Shaquille Walters is at the top of the Huskies scoring leaderboard with 13.0 points per game. He also pulls down 6.0 rebounds and averages 2.3 assists per game.
- Chris Doherty puts up a stat line of 8.8 rebounds, 12.3 points and 2.2 assists per game for Northeastern to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jahmyl Telfort has the top spot for assists with 2.7 per game, adding 12.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per outing.
- Nikola Djogo is reliable from three-point range and leads the Huskies with 1.7 made threes per game.
- Djogo's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) lead Northeastern on defense.
Harvard Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Iona
L 90-87
Away
11/17/2021
Albany (NY)
W 60-53
Away
11/20/2021
MIT
W 98-52
Home
11/22/2021
Siena
L 72-69
Away
11/24/2021
Colgate
W 89-84
Home
11/27/2021
Northeastern
-
Home
12/1/2021
Rhode Island
-
Home
12/4/2021
UMass
-
Away
12/6/2021
Babson
-
Home
12/19/2021
Holy Cross
-
Home
12/21/2021
Howard
-
Home
Northeastern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Georgia State
L 83-64
Away
11/16/2021
Boston University
W 49-48
Home
11/19/2021
Duquesne
W 71-55
Away
11/21/2021
Southern Illinois
W 59-47
Away
11/22/2021
Colorado State
L 71-61
Home
11/27/2021
Harvard
-
Away
11/30/2021
Detroit Mercy
-
Home
12/3/2021
Colgate
-
Home
12/7/2021
UMass
-
Home
12/12/2021
Davidson
-
Home
12/19/2021
Vermont
-
Home
