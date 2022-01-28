Harvard vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

How to Watch Harvard vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pennsylvania Quakers (7-12, 4-2 Ivy League) aim to break a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Harvard Crimson (10-6, 2-2 Ivy League) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Harvard vs. Pennsylvania
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Palestra
Key Stats for Harvard vs. Pennsylvania
- The Crimson average 74.9 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 74.6 the Quakers allow.
- The Quakers' 70.6 points per game are just 0.8 more points than the 69.8 the Crimson give up.
- The Crimson are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Quakers allow to opponents.
- The Quakers have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Crimson have averaged.
Harvard Players to Watch
- Noah Kirkwood leads the Crimson in points and assists per game, scoring 17.2 points and distributing 3.4 assists.
- Chris Ledlum is Harvard's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 9.3 boards in each contest while scoring 15.8 points per game.
- Luka Sakota leads the Crimson in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Kirkwood is Harvard's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Idan Tretout leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Pennsylvania Players to Watch
- Jordan Dingle puts up 18.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Quakers.
- The Pennsylvania leaders in rebounding and assists are Max Martz with 4.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.9 points and 1.3 assists per game) and Michael Moshkovitz with 2.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 4.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game).
- Dingle is reliable from distance and leads the Quakers with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Pennsylvania's leader in steals is Jelani Williams (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Martz (0.6 per game).
Harvard Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Howard
W 77-69
Home
1/7/2022
Brown
L 84-73
Home
1/15/2022
Columbia
W 91-82
Away
1/17/2022
Dartmouth
W 60-59
Away
1/22/2022
Cornell
L 76-61
Away
1/28/2022
Pennsylvania
-
Home
2/4/2022
Brown
-
Away
2/5/2022
Yale
-
Away
2/9/2022
Yale
-
Home
2/12/2022
Pennsylvania
-
Away
2/18/2022
Columbia
-
Home
Pennsylvania Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/7/2022
Cornell
W 79-65
Home
1/8/2022
Columbia
L 73-69
Home
1/15/2022
Dartmouth
W 78-68
Home
1/17/2022
Princeton
L 74-64
Away
1/22/2022
Yale
W 76-68
Home
1/28/2022
Harvard
-
Away
2/4/2022
Columbia
-
Away
2/5/2022
Cornell
-
Away
2/12/2022
Harvard
-
Home
2/18/2022
Yale
-
Away
2/19/2022
Brown
-
Away
How To Watch
January
28
2022
Pennsylvania at Harvard
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
