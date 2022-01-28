Harvard vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

How to Watch Harvard vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 4, 2019; Villanova, PA, USA; Pennsylvania Quakers guard Jordan Dingle (3) drives the lane against Villanova Wildcats forward Cole Swider (10) during the second half at Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Pennsylvania Quakers (7-12, 4-2 Ivy League) aim to break a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Harvard Crimson (10-6, 2-2 Ivy League) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Harvard vs. Pennsylvania

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Palestra

Palestra Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Harvard vs. Pennsylvania

The Crimson average 74.9 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 74.6 the Quakers allow.

The Quakers' 70.6 points per game are just 0.8 more points than the 69.8 the Crimson give up.

The Crimson are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Quakers allow to opponents.

The Quakers have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Crimson have averaged.

Harvard Players to Watch

Noah Kirkwood leads the Crimson in points and assists per game, scoring 17.2 points and distributing 3.4 assists.

Chris Ledlum is Harvard's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 9.3 boards in each contest while scoring 15.8 points per game.

Luka Sakota leads the Crimson in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc.

Kirkwood is Harvard's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Idan Tretout leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

Jordan Dingle puts up 18.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Quakers.

The Pennsylvania leaders in rebounding and assists are Max Martz with 4.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.9 points and 1.3 assists per game) and Michael Moshkovitz with 2.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 4.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game).

Dingle is reliable from distance and leads the Quakers with 2.4 made threes per game.

Pennsylvania's leader in steals is Jelani Williams (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Martz (0.6 per game).

Harvard Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2021 Howard W 77-69 Home 1/7/2022 Brown L 84-73 Home 1/15/2022 Columbia W 91-82 Away 1/17/2022 Dartmouth W 60-59 Away 1/22/2022 Cornell L 76-61 Away 1/28/2022 Pennsylvania - Home 2/4/2022 Brown - Away 2/5/2022 Yale - Away 2/9/2022 Yale - Home 2/12/2022 Pennsylvania - Away 2/18/2022 Columbia - Home

Pennsylvania Schedule