Skip to main content

How to Watch Harvard vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Princeton Tigers (19-5, 9-2 Ivy League) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Harvard Crimson (13-10, 5-6 Ivy League) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Lavietes Pavilion. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Princeton vs. Harvard

Key Stats for Princeton vs. Harvard

  • The 80.6 points per game the Tigers score are 12.2 more points than the Crimson allow (68.4).
  • The Crimson's 72.3 points per game are just 3.0 more points than the 69.3 the Tigers allow.
  • The Tigers are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Crimson allow to opponents.

Princeton Players to Watch

  • Ethan Wright puts up a team-high 7.3 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's recording 15.3 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 50.9% from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Jaelin Llewellyn averages 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Ryan Langborg puts up 11.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Drew Friberg is posting 9.3 points, 1.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Harvard Players to Watch

  • Noah Kirkwood leads the Crimson in scoring (17.8 points per game), rebounding (5.5) and assists (3.0), making 47.5% from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range with 1.8 triples per game. He also delivers 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Luka Sakota gives the Crimson 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • The Crimson receive 15.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Chris Ledlum.
  • Kale Catchings is posting 8.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per contest.
  • Samuel Silverstein gets the Crimson 5.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Harvard at Princeton

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 17, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) controls the puck as Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) defends during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Sabres at Blues

By Evan Massey
4 minutes ago
james-harden
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Timberwolves

By Kristofer Habbas
4 minutes ago
Feb 14, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) drives on Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 14, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) drives on Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) and forward Rui Hachimura (8) celebrate after the Brooklyn Nets call a timeout in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) wrap up the ball during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) goes up for a basket as San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. San Antonio won 114-106. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 11, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) battle for a loose ball in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy