How to Watch Harvard vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Princeton Tigers (19-5, 9-2 Ivy League) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Harvard Crimson (13-10, 5-6 Ivy League) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Lavietes Pavilion. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Princeton vs. Harvard
- Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Lavietes Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Princeton vs. Harvard
- The 80.6 points per game the Tigers score are 12.2 more points than the Crimson allow (68.4).
- The Crimson's 72.3 points per game are just 3.0 more points than the 69.3 the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Crimson allow to opponents.
Princeton Players to Watch
- Ethan Wright puts up a team-high 7.3 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's recording 15.3 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 50.9% from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jaelin Llewellyn averages 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Ryan Langborg puts up 11.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Drew Friberg is posting 9.3 points, 1.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
Harvard Players to Watch
- Noah Kirkwood leads the Crimson in scoring (17.8 points per game), rebounding (5.5) and assists (3.0), making 47.5% from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range with 1.8 triples per game. He also delivers 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Luka Sakota gives the Crimson 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Crimson receive 15.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Chris Ledlum.
- Kale Catchings is posting 8.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per contest.
- Samuel Silverstein gets the Crimson 5.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
