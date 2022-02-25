How to Watch Harvard vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Princeton Tigers (19-5, 9-2 Ivy League) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Harvard Crimson (13-10, 5-6 Ivy League) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Lavietes Pavilion. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Princeton vs. Harvard

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Lavietes Pavilion

Lavietes Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Princeton vs. Harvard

The 80.6 points per game the Tigers score are 12.2 more points than the Crimson allow (68.4).

The Crimson's 72.3 points per game are just 3.0 more points than the 69.3 the Tigers allow.

The Tigers are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Crimson allow to opponents.

Princeton Players to Watch

Ethan Wright puts up a team-high 7.3 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's recording 15.3 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 50.9% from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaelin Llewellyn averages 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ryan Langborg puts up 11.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Drew Friberg is posting 9.3 points, 1.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Harvard Players to Watch