Harvard vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Harvard vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 2, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Nassir Little (5) reacts after drawing an offensive foul from Harvard Crimson guard Noah Kirkwood (10) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels won 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The UMass Minutemen (5-3) play the Harvard Crimson (5-3) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch UMass vs. Harvard

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: NESN
    • Arena: William D. Mullins Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for UMass vs. Harvard

    • The 82.3 points per game the Minutemen score are 14.5 more points than the Crimson give up (67.8).
    • The Crimson score an average of 77.9 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 79.8 the Minutemen give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Minutemen have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Crimson's opponents have made.
    • The Crimson are shooting 46.9% from the field, 1.5% lower than the 48.4% the Minutemen's opponents have shot this season.

    UMass Players to Watch

    • Trent Buttrick paces the Minutemen at 14.1 points per game, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds.
    • Noah Fernandes posts 13.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Rich Kelly puts up a team-high 3.9 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.5 points and 1.8 rebounds, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 45.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
    • CJ Kelly averages a team-best 14.1 points per contest. He is also posting 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 47.7% from the field and 52.4% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • T.J. Weeks puts up a team-best 4.8 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 9.6 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 39.7% from the floor and 31.4% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

    Harvard Players to Watch

    • Chris Ledlum is No. 1 on the Crimson in rebounding (9.6 per game), and posts 15.3 points and 1.3 assists. He also puts up 1.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Noah Kirkwood paces the Crimson in scoring (15.8 points per game), and puts up 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also posts 2.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Luka Sakota is putting up a team-high 2.9 assists per contest. And he is producing 12.0 points and 4.0 rebounds, making 49.1% of his shots from the floor and 51.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.
    • Kale Catchings is posting 8.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 41.2% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per game.
    • Idan Tretout gives the Crimson 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Harvard at Massachusetts

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

