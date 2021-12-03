Harvard vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Harvard vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UMass Minutemen (5-3) play the Harvard Crimson (5-3) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UMass vs. Harvard
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: William D. Mullins Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for UMass vs. Harvard
- The 82.3 points per game the Minutemen score are 14.5 more points than the Crimson give up (67.8).
- The Crimson score an average of 77.9 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 79.8 the Minutemen give up to opponents.
- This season, the Minutemen have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Crimson's opponents have made.
- The Crimson are shooting 46.9% from the field, 1.5% lower than the 48.4% the Minutemen's opponents have shot this season.
UMass Players to Watch
- Trent Buttrick paces the Minutemen at 14.1 points per game, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds.
- Noah Fernandes posts 13.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Rich Kelly puts up a team-high 3.9 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.5 points and 1.8 rebounds, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 45.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- CJ Kelly averages a team-best 14.1 points per contest. He is also posting 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 47.7% from the field and 52.4% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- T.J. Weeks puts up a team-best 4.8 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 9.6 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 39.7% from the floor and 31.4% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
Harvard Players to Watch
- Chris Ledlum is No. 1 on the Crimson in rebounding (9.6 per game), and posts 15.3 points and 1.3 assists. He also puts up 1.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Noah Kirkwood paces the Crimson in scoring (15.8 points per game), and puts up 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also posts 2.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Luka Sakota is putting up a team-high 2.9 assists per contest. And he is producing 12.0 points and 4.0 rebounds, making 49.1% of his shots from the floor and 51.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.
- Kale Catchings is posting 8.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 41.2% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per game.
- Idan Tretout gives the Crimson 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
How To Watch
December
4
2021
Harvard at Massachusetts
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)