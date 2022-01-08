Harvard vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard Azar Swain (5) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Panthers during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Yale Bulldogs (6-8, 0-0 Ivy League) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Harvard Crimson (8-4, 0-0 Ivy League) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at John J. Lee Amphitheater. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Harvard vs. Yale

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: John J. Lee Amphitheater

Key Stats for Harvard vs. Yale

The Crimson score 76.1 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 71.0 the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs' 71.9 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 68.0 the Crimson allow.

The Crimson make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Harvard Players to Watch

The Crimson leader in points and rebounds is Chris Ledlum, who scores 15.8 points and pulls down 9.4 rebounds per game.

Noah Kirkwood is Harvard's best passer, dishing out 3.1 assists per game while scoring 15.6 PPG.

Luka Sakota leads the Crimson in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Kirkwood is Harvard's leader in steals, averaging 2.6 steals per game, while Idan Tretout leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Yale Players to Watch

Azar Swain leads the Bulldogs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Swain is dependable from deep and leads the Bulldogs with 2.4 made threes per game.

Yale's leader in steals is Jalen Gabbidon (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Isaiah Kelly (0.7 per game).

Harvard Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 UMass L 87-77 Away 12/6/2021 Babson W 74-64 Home 12/19/2021 Holy Cross W 62-54 Home 12/21/2021 Howard W 77-69 Home 1/7/2022 Brown L 84-73 Home 1/9/2022 Yale - Home 1/15/2022 Columbia - Away 1/17/2022 Dartmouth - Away 1/22/2022 Cornell - Away 1/28/2022 Pennsylvania - Home 2/4/2022 Brown - Away

Yale Schedule