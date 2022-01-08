Harvard vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Harvard vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard Azar Swain (5) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Panthers during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Yale Bulldogs (6-8, 0-0 Ivy League) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Harvard Crimson (8-4, 0-0 Ivy League) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at John J. Lee Amphitheater. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Harvard vs. Yale

Key Stats for Harvard vs. Yale

  • The Crimson score 76.1 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 71.0 the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Bulldogs' 71.9 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 68.0 the Crimson allow.
  • The Crimson make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Harvard Players to Watch

  • The Crimson leader in points and rebounds is Chris Ledlum, who scores 15.8 points and pulls down 9.4 rebounds per game.
  • Noah Kirkwood is Harvard's best passer, dishing out 3.1 assists per game while scoring 15.6 PPG.
  • Luka Sakota leads the Crimson in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Kirkwood is Harvard's leader in steals, averaging 2.6 steals per game, while Idan Tretout leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Yale Players to Watch

  • Azar Swain leads the Bulldogs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
  • Swain is dependable from deep and leads the Bulldogs with 2.4 made threes per game.
  • Yale's leader in steals is Jalen Gabbidon (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Isaiah Kelly (0.7 per game).

Harvard Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/4/2021

UMass

L 87-77

Away

12/6/2021

Babson

W 74-64

Home

12/19/2021

Holy Cross

W 62-54

Home

12/21/2021

Howard

W 77-69

Home

1/7/2022

Brown

L 84-73

Home

1/9/2022

Yale

-

Home

1/15/2022

Columbia

-

Away

1/17/2022

Dartmouth

-

Away

1/22/2022

Cornell

-

Away

1/28/2022

Pennsylvania

-

Home

2/4/2022

Brown

-

Away

Yale Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/6/2021

Brown

-

Away

12/7/2021

Albany (NY)

W 71-52

Home

12/12/2021

Iona

L 91-77

Home

12/14/2021

Monmouth

L 69-60

Home

12/28/2021

Saint Mary's (CA)

L 87-60

Away

1/9/2022

Harvard

-

Away

1/15/2022

Cornell

-

Home

1/17/2022

Brown

-

Away

1/22/2022

Pennsylvania

-

Away

1/25/2022

Columbia

-

Home

1/29/2022

Princeton

-

Away

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Yale at Harvard

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard Azar Swain (5) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Panthers during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
