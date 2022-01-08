Harvard vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Harvard vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Yale Bulldogs (6-8, 0-0 Ivy League) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Harvard Crimson (8-4, 0-0 Ivy League) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at John J. Lee Amphitheater. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Harvard vs. Yale
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: John J. Lee Amphitheater
Key Stats for Harvard vs. Yale
- The Crimson score 76.1 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 71.0 the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs' 71.9 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 68.0 the Crimson allow.
- The Crimson make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
Harvard Players to Watch
- The Crimson leader in points and rebounds is Chris Ledlum, who scores 15.8 points and pulls down 9.4 rebounds per game.
- Noah Kirkwood is Harvard's best passer, dishing out 3.1 assists per game while scoring 15.6 PPG.
- Luka Sakota leads the Crimson in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Kirkwood is Harvard's leader in steals, averaging 2.6 steals per game, while Idan Tretout leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Yale Players to Watch
- Azar Swain leads the Bulldogs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
- Swain is dependable from deep and leads the Bulldogs with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Yale's leader in steals is Jalen Gabbidon (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Isaiah Kelly (0.7 per game).
Harvard Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
UMass
L 87-77
Away
12/6/2021
Babson
W 74-64
Home
12/19/2021
Holy Cross
W 62-54
Home
12/21/2021
Howard
W 77-69
Home
1/7/2022
Brown
L 84-73
Home
1/9/2022
Yale
-
Home
1/15/2022
Columbia
-
Away
1/17/2022
Dartmouth
-
Away
1/22/2022
Cornell
-
Away
1/28/2022
Pennsylvania
-
Home
2/4/2022
Brown
-
Away
Yale Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/6/2021
Brown
-
Away
12/7/2021
Albany (NY)
W 71-52
Home
12/12/2021
Iona
L 91-77
Home
12/14/2021
Monmouth
L 69-60
Home
12/28/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 87-60
Away
1/9/2022
Harvard
-
Away
1/15/2022
Cornell
-
Home
1/17/2022
Brown
-
Away
1/22/2022
Pennsylvania
-
Away
1/25/2022
Columbia
-
Home
1/29/2022
Princeton
-
Away