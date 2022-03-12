Skip to main content

How to Watch the Big West Semifinal Hawaii vs Cal State Fullerton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Hawaii and Cal State Fullerton play in the second semifinal of the Big West Tournament on Friday night.

Hawaii slipped by UC Riverside in the quarterfinals on Thursday 68-67 win. It was the Rainbow Warriors' second straight win and helped them earn a date with Cal State Fullerton in the semifinals.

How to Watch the Big West Semifinal Hawaii vs Cal State Fullerton in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Hawaii vs Cal State Fullerton game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They finished the season with five wins in their last six games to earn the third seed in the tournament. It was a good year for the Rainbow Warriors, but they also had their ups and downs.

Friday, they will hope they have another high and get a big semifinal win against a Cal State Fullerton team that they beat 72-55 earlier this season.

The Titans dropped that game but won four of their last six to end the year. The good end to the season helped them finish the year 11-4 in the Big West.

Thursday, they were able to beat UC Davis for the second straight game as they also beat them to wrap up their regular season. This win was much easier as they cruised to a 73-55 victory.

Friday, they hope they can keep up that momentum and knock off Hawaii and earn a berth into the Big West championship game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Hawaii vs. Cal State Fullerton

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
11:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
