Hawaii vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Hawaii vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Santa Clara Broncos (5-2) face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-2) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Hawaii
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Leavey Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. Hawaii
- The Broncos average 7.2 more points per game (79.4) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (72.2).
- The Rainbow Warriors put up an average of 81 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 67.7 the Broncos give up to opponents.
- The Broncos make 51% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Rainbow Warriors have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- The Rainbow Warriors' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (40.7%).
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Keshawn Justice averages a team-leading 7.7 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 14.3 points and 3.4 assists, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 50% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jalen Williams averages 17.6 points and 3.6 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 4 rebounds, shooting 50% from the field and 36.4% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- PJ Pipes paces his squad in assists per game (4), and also posts 14.6 points and 2.3 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Parker Braun is posting 9.6 points, 1.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.
- Josip Vrankic averages 16.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6 assists per contest, shooting 61.1% from the floor.
Hawaii Players to Watch
- Jerome Desrosiers is putting up a team-leading 7.8 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 10.8 points and 1.8 assists, making 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 27.8% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.
- Junior Madut is the Rainbow Warriors' top scorer (12.6 points per game) and assist man (2.2), and contributes 3.8 rebounds.
- Kamaka Hepa is posting 9.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 51.6% of his shots from the floor and 53.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.
- Mate Colina is putting up 9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 64.3% of his shots from the floor.
- Bernardo da Silva is posting 15.3 points, 8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 86.7% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
November
30
2021
Hawaii at Santa Clara
TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)