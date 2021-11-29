Hawaii vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    How to Watch Hawaii vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Jalen Williams (24) shoots the ball against the Pepperdine Waves in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Santa Clara Broncos (5-2) face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-2) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Hawaii

    Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. Hawaii

    • The Broncos average 7.2 more points per game (79.4) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (72.2).
    • The Rainbow Warriors put up an average of 81 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 67.7 the Broncos give up to opponents.
    • The Broncos make 51% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Rainbow Warriors have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
    • The Rainbow Warriors' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (40.7%).

    Santa Clara Players to Watch

    • Keshawn Justice averages a team-leading 7.7 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 14.3 points and 3.4 assists, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 50% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Jalen Williams averages 17.6 points and 3.6 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 4 rebounds, shooting 50% from the field and 36.4% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
    • PJ Pipes paces his squad in assists per game (4), and also posts 14.6 points and 2.3 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Parker Braun is posting 9.6 points, 1.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.
    • Josip Vrankic averages 16.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6 assists per contest, shooting 61.1% from the floor.

    Hawaii Players to Watch

    • Jerome Desrosiers is putting up a team-leading 7.8 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 10.8 points and 1.8 assists, making 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 27.8% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.
    • Junior Madut is the Rainbow Warriors' top scorer (12.6 points per game) and assist man (2.2), and contributes 3.8 rebounds.
    • Kamaka Hepa is posting 9.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 51.6% of his shots from the floor and 53.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.
    • Mate Colina is putting up 9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 64.3% of his shots from the floor.
    • Bernardo da Silva is posting 15.3 points, 8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 86.7% of his shots from the field.

    How To Watch

    Hawaii at Santa Clara

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
