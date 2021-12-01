Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Hawaii at Santa Clara in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Santa Clara hosts Hawaii on Tuesday night looking to snap its two-game losing streak.
    Author:

    The Hawaii men's basketball team plays its first true road game Tuesday night when it travels to Santa Clara to take on the Broncos. The Rainbow Warriors are coming off splitting two games in the Las Vegas Classic on Thursday and Friday.

    How to Watch Hawaii at Santa Clara in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 2

    Live stream the Hawaii at Santa Clara game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    They beat Illinois Chicago and then lost a close game to South Alabama for their second loss of the year.

    On Tuesday night, they will look to avoid losing their second straight game against a Santa Clara team that has lost two straight.

    The Broncos won their first five games of the year but lost both of their games last week. They lost close games to Fresno State and UC Irvine that dropped their record to 5–2.

    On Tuesday night, both of these teams are trying to get back on track and are desperate for a win which should make for a great game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Hawaii at Santa Clara in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Marquette
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Jackson State at Marquette

    6 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Alex O'Connell (5) and guard Trey Alexander (23) and guard Ryan Nembhard (2) react after the win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Dakota State at Creighton

    6 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Clyde Trapp (0) shoots the ball over Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Caleb McConnell (22) during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Clemson at Rutgers

    6 minutes ago
    Boise State
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Louis at Boise State

    6 minutes ago
    northwestern basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northwestern at Wake Forest

    6 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves forward Kessler Edwards (15) shoots the ball over Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) and forward Josip Vrankic (13) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Hawaii at Santa Clara

    6 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fight for the rebound during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) is fouled by Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy