How to Watch Hawaii at Santa Clara

Santa Clara hosts Hawaii on Tuesday night looking to snap its two-game losing streak.

The Hawaii men's basketball team plays its first true road game Tuesday night when it travels to Santa Clara to take on the Broncos. The Rainbow Warriors are coming off splitting two games in the Las Vegas Classic on Thursday and Friday.

Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

They beat Illinois Chicago and then lost a close game to South Alabama for their second loss of the year.

On Tuesday night, they will look to avoid losing their second straight game against a Santa Clara team that has lost two straight.

The Broncos won their first five games of the year but lost both of their games last week. They lost close games to Fresno State and UC Irvine that dropped their record to 5–2.

On Tuesday night, both of these teams are trying to get back on track and are desperate for a win which should make for a great game.

