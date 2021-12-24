Hawaii vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/24/2021

How to Watch Hawaii vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The South Florida Bulls (4-6) aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-4) on Friday, December 24, 2021 at 12:30 AM ET.
How to Watch Hawaii vs. South Florida
- Game Day: Friday, December 24, 2021
- Game Time: 12:30 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Stan Sheriff Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hawaii vs. South Florida
- The 75.6 points per game the Rainbow Warriors average are 18.5 more points than the Bulls give up (57.1).
- The Bulls score an average of 54.9 points per game, 14.0 fewer points than the 68.9 the Rainbow Warriors allow.
- This season, the Rainbow Warriors have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.1% higher than the 37.1% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.
- The Bulls have shot at a 36.5% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Rainbow Warriors have averaged.
Hawaii Players to Watch
- Noel Coleman leads the Rainbow Warriors in scoring, tallying 17.3 points per game to go with 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
- Jerome Desrosiers leads Hawaii in rebounding, averaging 7.8 per game, while JoVon McClanahan leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.1 in each contest.
- Coleman leads the Rainbow Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Coleman is Hawaii's leader in steals, averaging 0.7 steals per game, while Kamaka Hepa leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.
South Florida Players to Watch
- Caleb Murphy's points (12.2 per game) and assists (3.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bulls' leaderboards.
- Russel Tchewa is at the top of the South Florida rebounding leaderboard with 5.8 rebounds per game. He also notches 6.5 points and tacks on 1.0 assist per game.
- Javon Greene is consistent from distance and leads the Bulls with 1.3 made threes per game.
- South Florida's leader in steals is Greene (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jalyn McCreary (1.1 per game).
Hawaii Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/25/2021
UIC
W 88-80
Away
11/26/2021
South Alabama
L 72-69
Home
11/30/2021
Santa Clara
L 70-58
Away
12/9/2021
Hawaii Pacific
W 88-52
Home
12/23/2021
Vanderbilt
L 68-54
Home
12/24/2021
South Florida
-
Home
12/31/2021
UC Davis
-
Home
1/2/2022
UC Riverside
-
Home
1/6/2022
CSU Fullerton
-
Away
1/8/2022
Long Beach State
-
Away
1/14/2022
UC Irvine
-
Home
South Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/29/2021
Boston College
L 64-49
Away
12/3/2021
South Carolina State
L 65-64
Home
12/14/2021
Austin Peay
W 60-51
Home
12/18/2021
Florida
L 66-55
Away
12/22/2021
BYU
L 54-39
Away
12/24/2021
Hawaii
-
Away
12/29/2021
Mississippi Valley State
-
Home
1/1/2022
East Carolina
-
Home
1/5/2022
Houston
-
Home
1/8/2022
Tulane
-
Away
1/12/2022
SMU
-
Away