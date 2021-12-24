Hawaii vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/24/2021

Feb 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Caleb Murphy (23) reacts after a play during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The South Florida Bulls (4-6) aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-4) on Friday, December 24, 2021 at 12:30 AM ET.

How to Watch Hawaii vs. South Florida

Game Day: Friday, December 24, 2021

Friday, December 24, 2021 Game Time: 12:30 AM ET

12:30 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Stan Sheriff Center

Key Stats for Hawaii vs. South Florida

The 75.6 points per game the Rainbow Warriors average are 18.5 more points than the Bulls give up (57.1).

The Bulls score an average of 54.9 points per game, 14.0 fewer points than the 68.9 the Rainbow Warriors allow.

This season, the Rainbow Warriors have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.1% higher than the 37.1% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.

The Bulls have shot at a 36.5% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Rainbow Warriors have averaged.

Hawaii Players to Watch

Noel Coleman leads the Rainbow Warriors in scoring, tallying 17.3 points per game to go with 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Jerome Desrosiers leads Hawaii in rebounding, averaging 7.8 per game, while JoVon McClanahan leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.1 in each contest.

Coleman leads the Rainbow Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Coleman is Hawaii's leader in steals, averaging 0.7 steals per game, while Kamaka Hepa leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

South Florida Players to Watch

Caleb Murphy's points (12.2 per game) and assists (3.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bulls' leaderboards.

Russel Tchewa is at the top of the South Florida rebounding leaderboard with 5.8 rebounds per game. He also notches 6.5 points and tacks on 1.0 assist per game.

Javon Greene is consistent from distance and leads the Bulls with 1.3 made threes per game.

South Florida's leader in steals is Greene (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jalyn McCreary (1.1 per game).

Hawaii Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/25/2021 UIC W 88-80 Away 11/26/2021 South Alabama L 72-69 Home 11/30/2021 Santa Clara L 70-58 Away 12/9/2021 Hawaii Pacific W 88-52 Home 12/23/2021 Vanderbilt L 68-54 Home 12/24/2021 South Florida - Home 12/31/2021 UC Davis - Home 1/2/2022 UC Riverside - Home 1/6/2022 CSU Fullerton - Away 1/8/2022 Long Beach State - Away 1/14/2022 UC Irvine - Home

South Florida Schedule