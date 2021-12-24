Hawaii vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/24/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Hawaii vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Feb 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Caleb Murphy (23) reacts after a play during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    Feb 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Caleb Murphy (23) reacts after a play during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The South Florida Bulls (4-6) aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-4) on Friday, December 24, 2021 at 12:30 AM ET.

    How to Watch Hawaii vs. South Florida

    Key Stats for Hawaii vs. South Florida

    • The 75.6 points per game the Rainbow Warriors average are 18.5 more points than the Bulls give up (57.1).
    • The Bulls score an average of 54.9 points per game, 14.0 fewer points than the 68.9 the Rainbow Warriors allow.
    • This season, the Rainbow Warriors have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.1% higher than the 37.1% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.
    • The Bulls have shot at a 36.5% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Rainbow Warriors have averaged.

    Hawaii Players to Watch

    • Noel Coleman leads the Rainbow Warriors in scoring, tallying 17.3 points per game to go with 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
    • Jerome Desrosiers leads Hawaii in rebounding, averaging 7.8 per game, while JoVon McClanahan leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.1 in each contest.
    • Coleman leads the Rainbow Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Coleman is Hawaii's leader in steals, averaging 0.7 steals per game, while Kamaka Hepa leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

    South Florida Players to Watch

    • Caleb Murphy's points (12.2 per game) and assists (3.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bulls' leaderboards.
    • Russel Tchewa is at the top of the South Florida rebounding leaderboard with 5.8 rebounds per game. He also notches 6.5 points and tacks on 1.0 assist per game.
    • Javon Greene is consistent from distance and leads the Bulls with 1.3 made threes per game.
    • South Florida's leader in steals is Greene (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jalyn McCreary (1.1 per game).

    Hawaii Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/25/2021

    UIC

    W 88-80

    Away

    11/26/2021

    South Alabama

    L 72-69

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Santa Clara

    L 70-58

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Hawaii Pacific

    W 88-52

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Vanderbilt

    L 68-54

    Home

    12/24/2021

    South Florida

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    UC Davis

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    UC Riverside

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    CSU Fullerton

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Long Beach State

    -

    Away

    1/14/2022

    UC Irvine

    -

    Home

    South Florida Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/29/2021

    Boston College

    L 64-49

    Away

    12/3/2021

    South Carolina State

    L 65-64

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Austin Peay

    W 60-51

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Florida

    L 66-55

    Away

    12/22/2021

    BYU

    L 54-39

    Away

    12/24/2021

    Hawaii

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    East Carolina

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Houston

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Tulane

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    SMU

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    24
    2021

    Diamond Head Classic: South Florida vs. Hawaii

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:30
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Feb 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Caleb Murphy (23) reacts after a play during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    South Florida vs. Hawaii: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/24/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Feb 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Caleb Murphy (23) reacts after a play during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Hawaii vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/24/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (right) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after being issued a technical foul by official Josh Tiven (58) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    3 hours ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    3 hours ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) embrace after defeating the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    3 hours ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    3 hours ago
    byu basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. BYU in Men's College Basketball

    3 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy