How to Watch Hawaii at UC Riverside: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Hawaii heads to UC Riverside on Thursday night looking to stay perfect in the Big West conference.

Hawaii has been red-hot since having four games canceled at the end of December and early January due to COVID-19. The Rainbow Warriors have won all seven of their games since that pause and are sitting undefeated in Big West play.

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

They have found ways to win each game - four of the wins have come by single digits.

It is the best stretch of basketball for Hawaii this year as it has gone from just 4-5 to 11-5 overall.

Thursday night the Rainbow Warriors will look to stay hot when they take on a UC Riverside team that is coming off a loss to UC Davis on Tuesday.

The Highlanders will be playing their fourth straight home game when they take on Hawaii, but they are just 1-2 in their previous three. Both losses have been close, though, as they lost to Long Beach State by six and UC Davis by five.

UC Riverside now finds itself just 4-3 in the Big West and 11-7 overall. 

