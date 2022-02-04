Hawaii heads to UC Riverside on Thursday night looking to stay perfect in the Big West conference.

Hawaii has been red-hot since having four games canceled at the end of December and early January due to COVID-19. The Rainbow Warriors have won all seven of their games since that pause and are sitting undefeated in Big West play.

How to Watch Hawaii at UC Riverside in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Hawaii at UC Riverside game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They have found ways to win each game - four of the wins have come by single digits.

It is the best stretch of basketball for Hawaii this year as it has gone from just 4-5 to 11-5 overall.

Thursday night the Rainbow Warriors will look to stay hot when they take on a UC Riverside team that is coming off a loss to UC Davis on Tuesday.

The Highlanders will be playing their fourth straight home game when they take on Hawaii, but they are just 1-2 in their previous three. Both losses have been close, though, as they lost to Long Beach State by six and UC Davis by five.

UC Riverside now finds itself just 4-3 in the Big West and 11-7 overall.

