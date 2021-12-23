Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    How to Watch Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) drives to the basket against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jordan Wright (4) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

    The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-3) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (6-4) at Stan Sheriff Center on Thursday, December 23, 2021. The game begins at 12:00 AM ET.

    How to Watch Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt

    Key Stats for Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt

    • The 70.2 points per game the Commodores score are only 1.2 more points than the Rainbow Warriors give up (69.0).
    • The Rainbow Warriors' 78.7 points per game are 18.0 more points than the 60.7 the Commodores allow.
    • This season, the Commodores have a 40.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 43.9% of shots the Rainbow Warriors' opponents have hit.
    • The Rainbow Warriors' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.0 percentage points higher than the Commodores have given up to their opponents (38.4%).

    Vanderbilt Players to Watch

    • The Commodores leader in points and assists is Scotty Pippen Jr., who scores 17.3 points per game along with 2.5 assists.
    • Vanderbilt's best rebounder is Jordan Wright, who averages 6.4 boards per game in addition to his 13.2 PPG average.
    • Pippen leads the Commodores in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Pippen and Quentin Millora-Brown lead Vanderbilt on the defensive end, with Pippen leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Millora-Brown in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    Hawaii Players to Watch

    • Junior Madut scores 12.0 points per game and is the top scorer for the Rainbow Warriors.
    • The Hawaii leaders in rebounding and assists are Jerome Desrosiers with 7.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.6 points and 1.7 assists per game) and JoVon McClanahan with 4.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game).
    • Madut is the most prolific from distance for the Rainbow Warriors, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
    • Hawaii's leader in steals is Desrosiers with 0.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kamaka Hepa with 0.6 per game.

    Vanderbilt Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/29/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    W 75-36

    Home

    12/4/2021

    SMU

    L 84-72

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Temple

    L 72-68

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    L 69-58

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Austin Peay

    W 77-51

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Hawaii

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    South Carolina

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Kentucky

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Georgia

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    Hawaii Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Pacific (CA)

    W 73-61

    Home

    11/25/2021

    UIC

    W 88-80

    Away

    11/26/2021

    South Alabama

    L 72-69

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Santa Clara

    L 70-58

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Hawaii Pacific

    W 88-52

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    UC Davis

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    UC Riverside

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    CSU Fullerton

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Long Beach State

    -

    Away

    1/14/2022

    UC Irvine

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Vanderbilt at Hawaii

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

