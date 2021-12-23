Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

How to Watch Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-3) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (6-4) at Stan Sheriff Center on Thursday, December 23, 2021. The game begins at 12:00 AM ET.
How to Watch Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt
- Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Stan Sheriff Center
Key Stats for Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt
- The 70.2 points per game the Commodores score are only 1.2 more points than the Rainbow Warriors give up (69.0).
- The Rainbow Warriors' 78.7 points per game are 18.0 more points than the 60.7 the Commodores allow.
- This season, the Commodores have a 40.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 43.9% of shots the Rainbow Warriors' opponents have hit.
- The Rainbow Warriors' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.0 percentage points higher than the Commodores have given up to their opponents (38.4%).
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- The Commodores leader in points and assists is Scotty Pippen Jr., who scores 17.3 points per game along with 2.5 assists.
- Vanderbilt's best rebounder is Jordan Wright, who averages 6.4 boards per game in addition to his 13.2 PPG average.
- Pippen leads the Commodores in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Pippen and Quentin Millora-Brown lead Vanderbilt on the defensive end, with Pippen leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Millora-Brown in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Hawaii Players to Watch
- Junior Madut scores 12.0 points per game and is the top scorer for the Rainbow Warriors.
- The Hawaii leaders in rebounding and assists are Jerome Desrosiers with 7.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.6 points and 1.7 assists per game) and JoVon McClanahan with 4.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game).
- Madut is the most prolific from distance for the Rainbow Warriors, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
- Hawaii's leader in steals is Desrosiers with 0.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kamaka Hepa with 0.6 per game.
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/29/2021
Mississippi Valley State
W 75-36
Home
12/4/2021
SMU
L 84-72
Away
12/7/2021
Temple
L 72-68
Home
12/10/2021
Loyola Chicago
L 69-58
Home
12/18/2021
Austin Peay
W 77-51
Home
12/23/2021
Hawaii
-
Away
1/4/2022
Arkansas
-
Away
1/8/2022
South Carolina
-
Home
1/11/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
1/15/2022
Georgia
-
Away
1/18/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
Hawaii Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Pacific (CA)
W 73-61
Home
11/25/2021
UIC
W 88-80
Away
11/26/2021
South Alabama
L 72-69
Home
11/30/2021
Santa Clara
L 70-58
Away
12/9/2021
Hawaii Pacific
W 88-52
Home
12/23/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Home
12/31/2021
UC Davis
-
Home
1/2/2022
UC Riverside
-
Home
1/6/2022
CSU Fullerton
-
Away
1/8/2022
Long Beach State
-
Away
1/14/2022
UC Irvine
-
Home