Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch High Point at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Kentucky goes for its fourth straight win in college basketball on Friday afternoon when it hosts High Point.
    Author:

    Kentucky wraps up its non-conference schedule on Friday when it hosts High Point. The Wildcats are looking to head into SEC play on a four-game winning streak.

    How to Watch High Point at Kentucky in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (G)

    Live stream the High Point at Kentucky game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Wildcats have played extremely well this year and come into the game 10-2 on the season. They lost their opener to Duke and then were upset by Notre Dame on Dec. 11. They bounced back from that loss with a 29 blowout win over North Carolina in Las Vegas.

    The Wildcats appear to be the favorite to win a loaded SEC but want to make sure they take care of a High Point team that is coming off a 13-point loss to Michigan State on Wednesday.

    The loss dropped the Panthers to 6-7 on the season, as they have struggled against major opponents this year.

    Friday, they will look to try and reverse that trend and catch Kentucky napping and pick up a huge upset. They will have to play their best game of the year but could get the Wildcats looking ahead and get the win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    High Point at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    elon
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Hofstra at Elon

    40 seconds ago
    Kentucky s Oscar Tshiebwe celebrates a ta slam dunk against Missouri.Dec. 29. 2021 Kentuckymisouri 14
    College Basketball

    How to Watch High Point at Kentucky

    40 seconds ago
    ohio state women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan in Women's College Basketball

    40 seconds ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Deon McIntosh (3) celebrates with teammates, including offensive lineman Cade Beresford (75) an offensive lineman Liam Ryan (63) after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Washington State vs Central Michigan

    40 seconds ago
    Kentucky s Oscar Tshiebwe celebrates a ta slam dunk against Missouri.Dec. 29. 2021 Kentuckymisouri 14
    College Basketball

    High Point vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    40 seconds ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jaylan Knighton (4) runs with the ball during the first half of the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Wallace Wade Stadium. at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Miami vs. Washington State: Sun Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/31/2021

    40 seconds ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Deon McIntosh (3) celebrates with teammates, including offensive lineman Cade Beresford (75) an offensive lineman Liam Ryan (63) after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Washington State Cougars vs. Miami Hurricanes: Sun Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/31/2021

    40 seconds ago
    Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada (4) celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Simmons Bank Arena. Hofstra won 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Elon vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    40 seconds ago
    Kentucky s Oscar Tshiebwe celebrates a ta slam dunk against Missouri.Dec. 29. 2021 Kentuckymisouri 14
    College Basketball

    Kentucky vs. High Point: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    40 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy