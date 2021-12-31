Kentucky goes for its fourth straight win in college basketball on Friday afternoon when it hosts High Point.

Kentucky wraps up its non-conference schedule on Friday when it hosts High Point. The Wildcats are looking to head into SEC play on a four-game winning streak.

How to Watch High Point at Kentucky in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the High Point at Kentucky game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats have played extremely well this year and come into the game 10-2 on the season. They lost their opener to Duke and then were upset by Notre Dame on Dec. 11. They bounced back from that loss with a 29 blowout win over North Carolina in Las Vegas.

The Wildcats appear to be the favorite to win a loaded SEC but want to make sure they take care of a High Point team that is coming off a 13-point loss to Michigan State on Wednesday.

The loss dropped the Panthers to 6-7 on the season, as they have struggled against major opponents this year.

Friday, they will look to try and reverse that trend and catch Kentucky napping and pick up a huge upset. They will have to play their best game of the year but could get the Wildcats looking ahead and get the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.